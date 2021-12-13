Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Monday 13 December 2021
Advertisement

Larry Nassar abuse victims to receive $380 million after reaching settlement - report

The settlement with USA Gymnastics ends a five-year legal battle.

By AFP Monday 13 Dec 2021, 9:13 PM
20 minutes ago 707 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5629283
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

VICTIMS OF JAILED former US national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar are to receive $380 million after reaching a settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The settlement — described by the Journal as one of the largest ever recorded for victims of sex abuse — ends a five-year legal battle that erupted following the abuse scandal that rocked the US Olympic movement.

Nassar, 58, is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty in late 2017 and early 2018 to sexually assaulting athletes while working as a sports medicine doctor at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University (MSU).

Hundreds of women — including Olympic gold medallists such as Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney — have accused Nassar of sexually abusing them over the course of his more than two-decade career.

Monday’s settlement, which includes claims from Biles, Raisman and Maroney, was confirmed during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis, the Journal reported.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to go public with allegations against Nassar in 2016, welcomed news of Monday’s settlement.

“This chapter is finally closed,” Denhollander wrote on Twitter. “Now the hard work of reform and rebuilding can begin. Whether or not justice comes and change is made, depends on what happens next.”

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after a tidal wave of allegations against Nassar swamped the organisation.

The Journal reported that Monday’s settlement was reached after the TIG Insurance Company agreed to pay a “substantial share” of the settlement.

The deal includes a $34 million payment directly from the USOPC, as well as a $6 million loan from the USOPC to USA Gymnastics.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

As part of the agreement, a victim of abuse will be put on the board of directors of USA Gymnastics.

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie