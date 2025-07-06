'As a player, you’re not thinking about the crowd or furthering camogie, putting on a show'

THERE IS SO much to be positive about in camogie right now. Having Kilkenny and Tipperary facing off in a double-header involving hurling at Croke Park is a tantalising glimpse of an integrated future.

Meanwhile, the game is played at an unprecedented pace and physicality that is showcasing the supreme skills of the players at a hitherto unprecedented level.

This is attributable to the players’ desire to maximise their potential but it would not be possible without elite mentorship and support services. Seeing Brian Dowling prove such a hit is welcome affirmation for the level of coaching available at inter-county level.

It was Ann Downey – who else? – who co-opted the former Kilkenny hurler as coach, with succession in mind, having been impressed with what he had done with O’Loughlin Gaels.

When he took over the reins in 2020, it was at a time when some big names called time on their stint in black and amber and the likes of current captain, Katie Power was injured. People wrote Stripeywomen off but they revel in making naysayers look stupid by the Nore.

Dowling and a brains trust that included incumbent manager and coach, Tommy Shefflin and Pat O’Neill, introduced the likes of Katie Nolan, Mary O’Connell and Aoife Norris, with Aoife Doyle returning after period on the sidelines and Laura Murphy becoming more involved.

They won the All-Ireland in that debut campaign, with a surreal final at an almost empty HQ in pandemic times.

Two years later, there was more change. Murphy became firmly established along with the likes of the Fitzgerald sisters, Steffi and Tiffanie, and Michaela Kenneally. And the O’Duffy Cup made the trip to the Marble City once more.

Dowling is now making waves as a hurling manager, after leading Kildare to the top tier after a stunning victory in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Murphy is a clubmate, who justified the faith placed in her with a series of excellent performances. Her stunning goal in the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway in 2022 will live long in the memory and having waited until she was 25 to become a regular, is now a totemic figure.

Seeing Dowling flourish is a source of pride for her as a Gaels, Kilkenny and camogie player.

Former Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling is making waves with the Kildare hurlers. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s actually incredible,” says Murphy. “There was a lot of us up in Croke Park, we went in early to watch Kildare playing and to support Brian. We’d be very, very proud of him and his achievements, as I know he is when we’re successful.

“What Brian did for Kilkenny camogie is incredible. He brought us, I think, to a new level, and to have someone of his standards involved with us, it does so much for camogie. And to see him go on then, and to have the success that he’s had since, whether it is with St Kieran’s (College) or Kildare, it does show you the calibre of person involved in camogie.

“It’s the same with Tommy now, who was involved when Brian was there. He’d been involved with Ballyhale senior hurlers when they won All-Irelands. It’s incredible to have people of that calibre involved. It can only bring the game forward.”

For his part, Dowling told this writer before of his admiration for Murphy; her fastidious approach to preparation, complete dedication and commitment to self-improvement, living the emphasis on team over individual rather than just talking about it, and her complete absence of self-pity as she battled to break into the side.

Such traits make her a natural mentor, and as the likes of the Walsh cousins, Miriam and Grace, and Julianne Malone retired this year, the Irish and history teacher at St Colmcille’s Community School in Knocklyon, Co Dublin has progressed into a leadership role.

The 28-year-old has even taken on freetaking duties, carrying on her form in that department as the Gaels won last year’s county intermediate title,

According to records maintained by @GaelicStatsman on X, Murphy was in the top ten scorers in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior championship prior to yesterday’s quarter-final between Waterford and Clare with 18 points, 13 from placed balls.

“There’s a group of us around the same age, and we were lucky enough there was an older generation of players, the likes of Collete Dormer, Grace Walsh and Denise Gaule involved when we came in.

“That’s how teams work. And that’s just the evolution of it, where those girls move on, and people have to step up then. And I suppose that kind of happened gradually over the last number of years, and those leadership roles were there to be filled. There’s a good core group of players now that were maybe fringe players a couple years ago, and that now stepped up to take on those leadership roles within the team.

“I would have been taking the frees at club level. We were lucky enough, we won the intermediate county final, so having a long run like that, hitting a good few of them, you’d be confident. And then when Aoife (Prendergast) was injured during the year, I was hitting him then for Kilkenny.

“But, again, look, it’s hard to get into that role… when the likes of Denise Gaule and Anne Dalton were there, that was their job. And then Aoife filled Denise Gaule’s boots but just when Aoife got injured, I started hitting a few.”

Murphy was a part of the annual Hurling For Cancer match last year, a charity event organised by horse racing legends, Jim Bolger and Davy Russell, which has raised more than a €1.6m for cancer research and takes place this year on August 18 at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park.

Sharing the pitch with hurling luminaries like TJ Reid, Tommy Walsh, Patrick Horgan, Tom Morrissey, Peter Duggan and Con O’Callaghan to name just a few, and being surrounded by legendary figures such as Brian Cody, Jimmy Barry Murphy, Cyril Farrell and Liam Griffin, as well as personalities from other sports such as Bernard Dunne, Willie Mullins, Sonia O’Sullivan, Rachael Blackmore and Shane Long was a wonderful experience, and all while raising huge money for a fantastic cause.

“It was brilliant. It’s just such a nice thing to be a part of. It’s a lovely occasion, and even meeting the rest of the people involved, the hurling players, but even people from different sports. It was great to be there and then to help raise money and awareness for the cause, it was great.”

Murphy in action against Tipp last summer. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

The vibe will be very different at Croke Park today. Kilkenny lost to Waterford in the first round of the group phase and also fell to Galway, but exacted revenge over a Dublin side that beat them at this quarter-final stage of the championship 12 months ago to cement their progression to the knockout stages.

And it is border opposition lying in wait for the 2.30pm throw-in [live on RTÉ2]. With the hurling semi-final also on the programme, it has heightened the sense of anticipation.

“There’s a real rivalry there with Tipp given they’re our neighbours. When Limerick were beaten in the hurling, the possibility arose that it was going to be Kilkenny-Tipp in the semi-final. I think the last time they met was in the 2019 All-Ireland final.

“And it’s brilliant for camogie that it’s a double header with the same two teams. Hopefully there’ll be a great crowd and people will come in for it and support the two camogie teams as well.

“As a player, you’re not thinking about the crowd or about furthering camogie, putting on a show or anything like that. The whole year, your job on the day is trying to focus on getting over the line. You do need to separate those two things.

“But all of the work that goes into trying to promote the game, it’s great to see something like this come together. And that the supporters will get to see the camogie and the hurling, not have to miss out on one. That’s great for the families and for young girls especially.”