Lauren Walsh secures LPGA Tour card for 2026

IRELAND’S LAUREN WALSH has secured a full LPGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

Walsh finished tied for 17th at the final stage of the LPGA Q-Series in Alabama to seal her status. The top 25 and ties qualified for the lucrative US circuit next year.

The Kildare native shot a five-under 67 to finish strongly today. She carded earlier rounds of 74, 70 and 69, recording a 72-hole total of six-under 280.

The final stage qualifying event was shortened due to poor weather conditions.

Advertisement

Walsh, 25, will now join Leona Maguire on the LPGA Tour. The 2026 schedule features 33 events and a total prize fund of over $132 million [€113.50m].