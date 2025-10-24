The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lauren Walsh in share of lead at rain-hampered Wistron Ladies Open
IRELAND’S LAUREN WALSH is in a share of the lead at the rain-affected Wistron Ladies Open.
Heavy rainfall led to a decision to cut the event at the Sunrise Golf & Country Club to 54 holes on Wednesday – with a further announcement early this morning of a reduction to 36 holes.
The opening round is yet to be completed, with Walsh in the share of the lead on four under par after 12 holes.
The opening round will be completed on Saturday, with the final 18 holes to follow on Sunday.
Kornkamol Sukaree, from Thailand, is tied with Walsh for the lead.
Walsh started the day on the 10th and was three under par through her first seven holes, with birdies on 12, 13 and 16.
The Kildare woman dropped a shot on 17 but carded another two birdies before play was suspended.
