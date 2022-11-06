Athlone's fairytale story, a remarkable soccer return and an unfortunate Gaelic football clash

ATHLONE TOWN’S RISE has been somewhat of a fairytale story.

The one we all love. The rural underdog, from rags to riches, a meteoric rise.

As the curtain comes down on an unforgettable 2022, the Midlanders now find themselves on one of the biggest stages in Irish football: the Women’s FAI Cup final, where they face back-to-back league champions Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium [KO 3pm, live on RTÉ2].

Laurie Ryan’s journey almost goes hand-in-hand with that of the team’s.

Now the captain, the Clare All-Ireland winner found herself lecturing in Athlone Institute of Technology, and soon, rekindling her childhood football dream.

She enjoyed great success with her club, Lifford, back in the day, but it was Gaelic football that took precedence. As it does for so many.

A long-time Lifford clubmate and former Ireland international and Women’s National League star, Ashling Hughes really set the wheels in motion for a remarkable return.

The annual text seeking out Ryan’s interest in playing soccer for the season, which was usually met with a reluctant refusal due to Gaelic football commitments, got a different response.

“I was ready this time when she text me. I was like, ‘I’m actually living in Athlone, not even playing football this year so you’re not losing out.’ She goes, ‘Would you like to play for a team up there?’ And I said, ‘I actually would, just to join a team…’ I was never going to move club football team, so it was a way maybe to meet people.

“She just text me back and was like, ‘I’ve sorted a trial with Athlone for you.’ There was no regular club football, she kind of put me in at the deep end!”

Sink or swim, and Ryan did the latter. Once she was kitted out, that was.

She had no boots up in Athlone with her, so a new pair had to be ordered.

Ryan has starred for Clare through the years. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“It was bad enough I already only had GAA gear on me, which is a total no go,” she laughs.

The boots arrived. The postman’s knock on the door followed.

Are you a footballer, Laurie Ryan?

Yeah, I think… yeah, maybe…

Are you going to trials for Athlone tonight?

Maybe…

I’m the manager, I’ll see you later.

A certain Tommy Hewitt.

“Obviously I didn’t have a clue who it was. I just remember closing that door and thinking, ‘Ah no, I really have to go now after him meeting me.’ I was very hesitant of going, putting yourself out there and actually seeing if you’re able for it.

“I was lucky, I actually ended up training with the 19s that night to ease myself in. Myself and Roisin Molloy still talk about the both of us at the end of that were like, ‘If this is what the 19s are like, we haven’t a hope with the seniors!’”

Neither Ryan or Molloy have looked back since.

Rise

Athlone Town joined the Women’s National League for the 2020 season. They finished bottom of the regular table after a Covid-hit campaign, but then finished second to just DLR Waves when the competition was split into top and bottom divisions; still, third last overall.

Again, in 2021, they were seventh of nine teams, but could feel a notable shift.

A number of factors combined, leading to a superb second-place finish in 2022. A 42-point deficit to winners Shelbourne in ’21 was whittled down to just two 12 months later.

“We knew that we finished last year strongly,” Ryan explains. “We got a good few results, we were taking points off all the teams except the top three in the last round of games. We felt something had been building last year, but it obviously had taken until the end of the season for it to come to light.

“We just all bought into it, stayed around and said, ‘Do you know, we actually are able to achieve something here if we stick together.’ It even took us a while at the start of this season. In our first few games, we only had one point. So there was still that maybe lack of belief or nervousness — ‘Are we able to go out and perform?’ — but it definitely stood to us now this year. As the year has gone on, we’ve just gotten used to playing with each other more and gotten closer as a group as well.”

Ryan and Fiona Owens tackle Shelbourne's Abbie Larkin. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

That continuity was particularly important. The constant change and influx of potential new players through trials ahead of the 2021 season made it difficult to build a squad and gel as a group.

A “solid” pre-season laid the foundations this time around, and it all went from there. Performances were strung together, results followed, and belief and momentum gathered. The makings of a great team.

“We’re lucky as well in the way that girls are based in Athlone, and in the college,” Ryan adds. “There’s at least four or five girls in Athlone IT. That adds to it. We’re getting to see each other nearly every day, we’re chatting, we’re calling over to each others’ houses.

“You can’t underestimate the strength of building a bond within a squad as well. It’s something I always would have taken away from college football and club football: the closer you are, the better you tend to do at times.”

Ryan lectures in the Sports and Health department of Athlone IT, and she can’t say enough good things about it and their support of her sporting endeavours.

With several players — fellow triallist Molloy one of those — studying within, she’s had to teach them at different stages. Lecturing them during the day and again that night at training, so?

“Ah no, they’re the ones lecturing me at training,” she grins.

Dual duties

Between work and sport, Ryan’s schedule is a hectic one.

She returned to the Clare Gaelic football panel and balanced both codes this season, while her unfortunate dual clash today — her club, The Banner, play in a Munster final — has been widely highlighted this week.

Initially, she chooses to focus on the positives.

“I have to say I’ve been blessed all year, in a way. There wasn’t any major clashes, never really had to make decisions. Just the two matches every weekend was a bit tough at times, but you kinda get used to managing your body. It wasn’t even just turning up to training, it was probably the travelling that was killing me a lot at the time.”

In action in the 2016 All-Ireland final. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

She praises Hewitt and Clare manager Evan Talty for their understanding and support in managing her load, with one crazy weekend in particular standing out in her mind.

“I’ll never forget it, it was probably the toughest weekend. We had the first round of the championship in Down on Sunday at 3pm and I was in Wexford at 6pm on the Saturday, playing with Athlone. I got home the Sunday night and I thought I’d never get out of the bed the next day. It was just so cruel how drained I was from the driving, the two matches and all of it combined.

“But look, it’s really enjoyable. I love playing sport anyway, so I just want to tog out, I want to play. The two matches a weekend was a bit demanding, but with the backing of my club, county and Athlone, they made it possible for me to do it.”

One fixture clash that was not possible to avoid, unfortunately, comes this afternoon.

An hour before the Women’s FAI Cup final kicks off in Dublin, her Banner clubmates take to the field in Mallow, Cork, for their Munster senior decider against Waterford heavyweights Ballymacarbry.

For Ryan, it’ll have to be a quick glance at the phone for an update before leading her Athlone side out on the big stage.

“It’s such a pity,” she frowns. “I was saying this to the Athlone girls, they were asking me what I was going to do. I was like, ‘I’m the captain of Athlone obviously, it’s very hard to turn your back especially with how long the season has been and how much time I’ve given to them.’ I was like, ‘I won 13 county titles with my club and I have only ever won a Munster once.’ It’s very elusive. It’s disappointing.

“I just hope that they can go on and win it now. And we can as well, and it will make this a bit easier.”

Athlone Town’s Muireann Devaney, manager Tommy Hewitt, Jessica Hennessy, Maddison Gibson and Ryan with the EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Some of her Banner clubmates had planned on travelling to the capital to support Athlone, but they’ll now have to settle for tuning in on TV now if possible.

They’re in for a treat, that’s for sure. An interesting battle lies in wait against Noel King’s Shelbourne to bring the curtain down on a thrilling 2022 season.

The Reds go in as heavy favourites, having retained their league title on another dramatic final day last weekend, but as we all well know, anything can happen on any given day. Especially in a cup final.

“I know from our point of view, Shelbourne were who everyone set out to take off the pedestal this year,” Ryan nods.

“It just shows the caliber of team they have, to go out and win it with a target on your back. It’s harder to go back-to-back than it is to win the one off. We’re under no illusion what we’re up against. It’s a really exciting time for the club to be in this scenario, and to actually enjoy it. They don’t come around often so it’s important that girls get to enjoy it.

“And hopefully on the day, we just perform. I think if we do and if Shelbourne turn up, it will be a great game.”