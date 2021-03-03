BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
Advertisement

Lazio made to wait before match is abandoned as Torino fail to show up for Serie A fixture

The home side were eventually informed by the referee that Torino were considered to have forfeited the game in a 3-0 loss.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 11:46 AM
31 minutes ago 741 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5370660
The Lazio players sit in the dugout last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Lazio players sit in the dugout last night.
The Lazio players sit in the dugout last night.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

QUARANTINED IN TURIN, Serie A team Torino failed to travel to Rome for their game with Lazio last night, with the hosts awarded victory after a 45-minute wait.

Regional authorities in Turin placed Torino under quarantine after eight of their players tested positive for the UK variant of Covid-19, but the Italian league refused to postpone the match.

After a 45-minute wait following the scheduled 17.30 GMT kick-off, Lazio players were informed by the referee that Torino were considered to have forfeited and that the match had been abandoned.

“The decision by the league to not postpone the Lazio-Torino game… speaks for itself,” said Torino president Urbano Cairo, who accused the league of “ignoring reality”.

“We’re going to see what happens now. It’s obvious we will appeal. We will take all possible recourse,” he added.

The situation mirrors a previous episode when Napoli were hit with a wave of Covid in October and failed to travel for a league match at Juventus.

The league refused to cancel the fixture and awarded Juventus a 3-0 win, although the Italian Olympic Committee has since overruled this.

Conversely, Torino’s meeting with Sassuolo, originally scheduled for last weekend, was called off just a week ago for the very same reason.

Head of the Italian football federation Gabriele Gravina had earlier called on the league authorities to clarify their position.

“This is an act of God, there’s no way they (Torino) can play, and the league needs to get their ideas straight,” Gravina suggested.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Imagine if a team decides to go ahead and break their quarantine order, it would be breaking the law,” he said.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie