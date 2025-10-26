Marathon League of Ireland season reaching dramatic photo finish

CTRL C, CTRL V: If Shamrock Rovers get just a point this afternoon they will be confirmed as League of Ireland Premier Division champions.

It’s been the case since they beat Bohemians 2-1 on 26 October.

A month on, and Stephen Bradley’s side have lost four of their five games in all competitions.

Derry City haven’t put a foot wrong in the same time and that has kept things somewhat interesting as the sides meet today.

The fact is, though, the Hoops can still lose their remaining three league games and still lift the title for the fifth time in six seasons.

Only a dramatic 13-goal swing for Derry will be enough for the Candystripes – and that’s provided they maintain their perfect end to the campaign with a win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon (live on Virgin, 3pm) followed by their final game away to relegated Cork City on 1 November.

“There’s no panic in this group, we’ve been here before. We won’t be panicking,” Rovers’ vice-captain Graham Burke says, insisting falling over the line on goal difference is not on their agenda.

“Obviously don’t think of it that way. We need a point to win the league, and that’s where our focus is in the changing room. Going into [Derry], we’ll be hoping to go and win the game. But listen, we’re not thinking that this league is finished or whatever. You can’t think about it. This group has been here before in situations like that.”

What is different about today’s situation, of course, is the fact that Bradley will be starting with the first wave of runners in today’s Dublin Marathon.

Along with his assistant, Glenn Cronin, the Rovers boss is raising money for Oscar’s Kids Ireland, a childhood cancer charity that supports families.

Bradley chose to run because of the support his own family would have received while his son, Josh, underwent his treatment over the last few years. He was able to ring the bell at Crumlin to mark the successful completion of his recovery earlier this summer.

Josh will be at the finishing line for his father later today, in a time Bradley has already revealed must be around the three-hour mark.

That is because he and Cronin will then be in another race against time out of the city centre, heading north towards Portmarnock where a helicopter will be waiting to bring them to Derry.

All going to plan, Bradley and Cronin will arrive just in time for kick-off. Technical director Stephen McPhail is more than a safe pair of hands and while they won’t get around the trophy today another coronoation could be about to be confirmed.

It was in Derry on the final night of last season that Shelbourne won the title in dramatic circumstances, Harry Wood’s late goal denying Rovers the five-in-a-row.

There’s been such an upheaval with the Candystripes since, and a win for manager Tiernan Lynch would do more than just deny Rovers glory.

It will be enough to guarantee second place provided Shelbourne lose to Bohemians at Dalymount Park later today (kick-off 4pm).

And should Rovers beat Cork in the FAI Cup final, the team that finishes second will start next season in the first round of the Europa League qualifiers with at least one safety net into the Uefa Conference League qualifying path. That also brings in the region of €700,000 in additional prize money.

There is still so much possibility for fluctuation. For instance, if Rovers beat Derry and Shels beat Bohs then Joey O’Brien’s side – smarting for a sickening late defeat to Shjkendia in the Conference League on Thursday – will jump into second place.

Four place will only be enough for Europe on the basis Rovers do beat Cork in the Cup final but there is also the added stress for the Hoops of going into that showpiece three days after playing away to AEK Athens.

A draw will take Bohs one point above St Patrick’s Athletic in fourth place and while even victory won’t be enough to overtake Shels in third, it would mean Drogheda United would require at least a five-goal swing in the difference on the final day to make fourth.

They just so happen to welcome Bohs to Louth.

It’s even more condensed at the other end after Waterford, Sligo Rovers and Galway United all drew over the weekend.

The three sides vying to avoid the promotion/relegation play-off are all tied on 38 points with Waterford’s -19 goal difference seeing them currently occupying ninth spot.

Matters at the top and bottom are intertwined, though. Galway will be hoping Rovers seal the title in Derry because their midweek game in hand is a trip to Dublin to face the Hoops on Wednesday.

Victory would effectively guarantee safety such is their superior goal difference, and it means a final-day trip to Waterford would not have as much stress.

Sligo’s last game is also at Tallaght Stadium and so long as they match the Blues’ result they will be safe, too.

This marathon season is reaching a photo finish.