Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
FAI asks all clubs to cease collective training during season hiatus

The FAI’s medical director Dr Alan Byrne ‘strongly advises against training during this cessation period’, clubs were told today.

By Gavan Casey Friday 13 Mar 2020, 7:52 PM
13 minutes ago 190 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5046201
Dundalk's Jordan Flores.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dundalk's Jordan Flores.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

FAI COMPETITIONS DIRECTOR Fran Gavin has asked all clubs to cease training while football seasons in the country are put on hold in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday’s announcement by the Association, which declared “the cessation of all football under its jurisdiction”, did not allude to training but fresh correspondence sent on behalf of Gavin to all SSE Airtricity League, Women’s National League, and underage league clubs on Friday cited the advice of FAI medical director Dr Alan Byrne in calling for all collective training to be halted until 29 March inclusive.

“Dr Byrne strongly advises against clubs training during this cessation period,” the email said.

The cessation of games will have a serious financial impact on League of Ireland clubs, and the FAI have said they intend to develop a contingency plan to mitigate against impending hardship.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) have said they intend to ask either the Department of Sport or Uefa — the latter being more likely — to loan the FAI sufficient funds to pay players salaries across all 20 League of Ireland clubs.

Union officials are of the belief that €1m would be required over a three-month period to guarantee their members’ wages.

