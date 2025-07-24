History against St Pat's and Shamrock Rovers as European journey continues

STEPHEN KENNY WAS asked about his memories taking League of Ireland clubs into European action when he made sure to switch the focus ahead of St Patrick’s Athletic’s Uefa Conference League second-round tie with Nõmme Kalju of Estonia.

“Yeah, but as always it’s about players, and hopefully our players can turn it on, a big performance,” he said.

They’ve already delivered two during qualifying. St Pat’s cruised past Hegelmann in their first-round clash, with Mason Melia and Kian Leavy’s performances away in Lithuania particularly impressive.

“Some people say Europe suits our team and so forth, they are fantastic. The St Pat’s support seem to really embrace it, marching down from Inchicore with their banners last week, the ground is limited, the capacity is much less, but they made more noise than in a league game, we have good numbers travelling away which is terrific so hopefully we can repay that,” Kenny said, recalling the display last week.

“Our most influential player on the day was Kian Leavy, he was very influential, hopefully he can continue that form, he had been injured last year, then played both games against Istanbul [Basaksehir] when Romal [Palmer] got injured and did brilliant in both games, he has taken that on from last season.”

For Pat’s, just like Shamrock Rovers who travel to Gibraltar for the first leg of their second-round qualifier against St Joseph’s, there is no safety net like the one afforded to Shelbourne along the champions’ path.

Joey O’Brien’s side had a testing night on Wednesday, losing 3-0 at Tolka Park in the first leg of their Champions League second round qualifier with Qarabag and, barring the biggest turnaround in European history for an Irish club, will drop into the Europa League third round with a play-off spot in the third-tier competition guaranteed at a minimum.

Rovers, of course, benefitted from the same route in Europe last year although Stephen Bradley’s men did make it as far as the Europa League play-off before losing to PAOK from Greece.

They eventually progressed to the knockout stages of the Conference League, earning the club over €6 million in the process, but there is no margin for error for Pat’s or Rovers this time around.

If even one of them could go the distance and reach the league phase they will become the first League of Ireland side to do so without the benefit of the champions’ path.

“If we lose we are out, that’s the ruthless nature of cup competitions so you can’t really get ahead of yourself,” Kenny said.

“We had a very good run last season and the season before they were knocked out early so it can go any way for you.

“Even Hegelmann, we played very well, people say they weren’t that good but it’s about putting in the performances and we have to put in a big performance on Thursday night.”

Goalkeeper Joey Anang has already benefitted from the profile European football brings. Now in his second spell at the club, after joining on loan from West Ham United in 2022 before returning last year following a brief spell with Derby County, the St Pat’s No. 1 is primed for the challenge.

“Obviously, as footballers, you want to play against the big boys, so if that happens then obviously we’re ready to go,” he said.

Tonight will be Anang’s 13th appearance in Europe – only seven players in the club’s history have featured more times – and his performances in all six games last year when St Pat’s were knocked out by Basaksehir in the Conference League play-off led to Ghan reviving their interest in him.

They first made contact when he was a West Ham player but it was only for a double header of friendlies with Nigeria and Trinadad & Tobago in May that he earned first-call up.

The 25-year-old has yet to win a cap but he is prepared to bide his time and hopefully become a permanent fixture in the squad that is also on course for next summer’s World Cup.

They are currently top of their qualifying group and two wins from their remaining four games would be enough for an automatic place.

“I think they are watching me more playing in Europe than in the league, for sure,” he admitted.

Anang kept two clean sheets in the last round and with back-to-back shutouts in the Premier Division he is aiming to extend that streak to five-in-a-row as Pat’s bid to march on in Europe.