Cork City's title party delayed but they fight back twice against Longford

Cork City 2

Longford Town 2

Dylan O’Connell reports from Turner’s Cross

TWO GOALS FROM Barry Coffey saved Cork City as they needed to come back twice against Longford Town at Turner’s Cross.

The result puts the Rebel Army eight points clear at the top of the First Division table, but it prolongs their promotion party going into the autumn.

All the talk in the ground before the game was about the nine points the Leesiders need to clinch the title, something that could be achieved in the next two weeks.

The party was upset in the 13th minute when a short corner was played to Dean McMenamy and the midfielder past to Dylan Barnett, who put the ball into the top left corner with the inside of his right boot.

The goal stunned Turner’s Cross and the visitors should have doubled their lead when a loose ball rolled to Jordan Ademeyo and he went for goal from just outside the area. David Harrington was there for this, and the goalkeeper leaped up and plucked the ball from the

air.

Longford then carved City open with some fine passing play through the centre and at the end of the move was McMenamey, who had a low cross in put out for a corner by Ally Gilchrist.

City reacted by abandoning their 3-5-2 formation and switching to a 4-2-3-1 shape which had Louis Britton as the focal point of the attack.

Within seconds of the switch up, Cian Bargary swung a ball in and Cian Murphy controlled before hitting it over. The forward, who moved into a deeper role behind Coffey, next set up James Doona and the winger’s shot was diverted out of play by Shane Elworthy.

Murphy’s next involvement saw him feed a ball through to Coffey and the midfielder twice grazed the hands of Luke Dennison with two quick attempts from a tight angle.

City brought on Darragh Crowley at the break and he went straight into the forward line alongside Murphy.

The winger had an instant impact as he dribbled into the area after picking up a loose ball from a corner. He squared to Cian Coleman, who hit the crossbar, and the chance rebounded to Coffey.

He charged down and scrambled the ball over the line to equalise for City in front of the Shed End.

The celebrations were almost short lived as Ademeyo got the ball with only Harrington to beat inside the area. He tried to round the goalkeeper and as he tracked back, a defender closed down, forcing a quick shot that rolled well away from the intended target.

Just as City looked to take control, Barnett crossed in to Ademeyo and he headed past Harrington, making it 2-1 to Longford.

Colin Healy’s team were relentless and the pressure paid off through a long throw from Cian Bargary.

This was bundled down to Coffey, and the midfielder fired this in from point blank range. The midfielder closed out the game by stinging the palms of Dennison, and the loose ball was put away by the Longford defence.

Tonight’s other First Division results:

Treaty United 1 Cobh Ramblers 0; Wexford 2 Waterford 2; Bray Wanderers 2 Athlone Town 0.

Cork City: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary, Kevin O’Connor, Matt Healy, Josh Honohan, James Doona (Dylan McGlade 67), Cian Murphy, Louis Britton (Darragh Crowley 45).

Longford Town: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Dylan Barnett, Aaron Robinson, Mick McDonnell, Jordan Ademeyo (Matthew O’Brien 87), Sam Verdon (Eric Molloy 84), Michael Barker, Kian Corbally, Dean McMenamey (Brandon McCann 87), Mark Hanratty.

Referee: Gavin Colfer