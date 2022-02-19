League of Ireland fixtures and GAA match fall victim to weather

BAD WEATHER has caused a number of postponements across the Irish sporting calendar this weekend.

Two League of Ireland matches, Sligo v Bohemians and Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, as well as today’s Lidl NFL Division 2A game between Clare and Kerry, due to kick off at 3pm in Doonbeg, are the latest fixtures to fall victim to the weather.

The FAI said the game at Bishopsgate has been “deemed unplayable” due to a frozen pitch after a 9.30am pitch inspection.

There are no details as to the rescheduled dates for the fixtures in question.

