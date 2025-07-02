Advertisement
Shelbourne goalkeeper Conor Kearns. James Crombie/INPHO
League of Ireland goalkeepers set for first-hand look at new time wasting rules

FIFA directive comes into effect from this Friday.
1.51pm, 2 Jul 2025
LEAGUE OF IRELAND goalkeepers will get a first-hand look at new FIFA rules regarding time wasting during this week’s fixtures.

A corner kick will now be awarded against their team if they keep control of the ball for more than eight seconds.

FIFA has determined that as well as simply holding the ball, bouncing it or throwing it in the air prior to releasing it will also fall under the guidelines given to referees.

Clubs taking part in European action in the coming weeks, and seasons starting next month, will also face the same rules, whereby referees will raise their hand a issue a countdown from five seconds to warn goalkeepers they’re in danger of conceding a corner.

