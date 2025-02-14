Poll: Who will win the 2025 League of Ireland Premier Division?

FORGET VALENTINE’S DAY — happy new League of Ireland season!

The 2025 campaign gets underway tonight, with huge excitement around the league, between TV and radio broadcast deals, and a historic Aviva Stadium showdown on Sunday.

Shelbourne start out as reigning champions, Damien Duff’s side clinching their first Premier Division title since 2006 last November. They open the season as they finished last: against Derry City under Friday Night Lights, this time at Tolka Park.

Everyone will be looking to knock them off their perch, no side more so than Shamrock Rovers after their five in-a-row bid fell short. Stephen Bradley’s men are in the midst of a momentous European campaign, so will be playing on two fronts early on.

St Patrick’s Athletic, meanwhile, are set for their first full season under Stephen Kenny after a superb end to 2024, while Derry’s new boss Tiernan Lynch will also be looking to mount a challenge following recent disappointment.

Galway United, Sligo Rovers and Waterford all pushed last year, can they maintain momentum after a winter of change? Bohemians have made some big signings, and know improvements are needed, starting against Rovers at Lansdowne Road.

Drogheda United are the defending FAI Cup champions, and will be looking to drive on after moving to full-time football, while 2024 First Division winners Cork City will hope to make a splash on their return to the Premier Division.

It’s going to be a good one. Buckle up!

Before a ball is kicked, however, there’s one big question that needs answering:

Who do you think will win the 2025 League of Ireland Premier Division?

