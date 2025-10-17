No wonder League of Ireland season reaches stressful conclusion with accumulative losses of €20 million

A BIT OF housekeeping to take care of for those readers who don’t view the international break as an intrusion on their prescribed dose of club-induced stress and take a booster jab of anguish with their country.

Plenty were away following the Republic of Ireland but the back door wasn’t left open at home for Shamrock Rovers to win their fifth title in six seasons.

Shelbourne’s deserved 1-0 victory on the Friday night before late pain in Lisbon means that if the Hoops take at least one point away to St Patrick’s Athletic this evening they will be crowned Premier Division champions for the fifth time in six seasons.

Two weeks after a demoralising FAI Cup semi-final defeat to Cork City in Stephen Kenny’s 1,000th game in club management, the Saints are back in action (save your anger Leinster Senior Cup loyalists) needing a win to restore belief in flickering European hopes that could also be extinguished in the coming days.

They start the weekend in sixth place but by Monday night – when they face Bohemians in both teams’ game in hand – St Pat’s could also rise as high as third with two wins.

That is dependent on Shels losing to Sligo Rovers and already-relegated Cork City beating Drogheda United in Louth. With FAI Cup final places up for grabs, Ger Nash’s men should have plenty of motivation. Cork is more self-aggrandising than self-pitying, after all.

Conversely, Pat’s will be out of European contention if they lose to Rovers tonight and in Dalymount on Monday, and each of Bohs, Shels and Derry City beat Galway United, Sligo Rovers and Waterford, respectively, this evening.

That would mean the Inchicore club will have two games remaining but would be unable to make fourth place, which will only be enough for Europe if Rovers win the Cup.

Drogheda United, a point above St Pat’s in fifth place, are also feeling the heat and while missing out on Europe will not quite bring the same pressure for Kevin Doherty as it would for those clubs around them who have spent big, it would be galling for Drogs to come up short at this stage.

An indication of what is happening with the financial outlay around the League of Ireland as the bounty of European prize money increases (a little over €7 million shared between Rovers and Shels so far this season) can be found in the recent Academy Investment Proposal.

The document formed a key part of the pre-Budget submission to Government for what resulted in an initial €3m as part of a multi-year commitment.

In a shock to no one, under the headline “A market failure in Irish football”, the report cites that “current income levels are modest compared to international standards, meaning clubs operate with limited financial margins.”

It went on, explaining how 14 clubs are privately owned and “typically operate at a loss… with owners frequently covering deficits through equity injections or by writing off loans.”

The League of Ireland also put an approximate figure of €20 million on the accumulative losses of its clubs between 2022 and 2024.

Back in July, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFA Ireland) secured a €20 increase in the minimum wage bringing it to €450 per week from next season, they also estimate the average weekly wage in a full-time Premier Division now stands at €890 (it was around €700 last year).

On top of this, sources laid out in the summer what we understand to be an accurate pay scale for those current established professionals at the top clubs in the country; starting at €50,000 per year for Category 3, €100,000 for Category 2, and a small, elite group touching €150,000 in Category 1.

No wonder, then, that League of Ireland report concluded that “as a result, clubs lack the financial capacity to reinvest meaningfully in their youth academies. Even with growing support from UEFA and FIFA, these funds are not sufficient to bridge the gap.”

Derry is a prime example. They have been backed extensively by owner Philip O’Doherty and cannot afford to drop points in Waterford, and not just because if they do it will also be enough for the Hoops to lift the title even if they lose at Richmond Park.

The Candystripes are second in the table – which will earn a Europa League qualifying spot if Rovers win the Cup – but their two-point advantage will be wiped out with a defeat combined with Shels beating Sligo.

Those results are intertwined at the bottom where the Bit O’Red and the Blues are level on 37 points and just three clear of Galway United in the promotion/relegation play-off spot.

Is it set up for a final-night decider between Waterford and Galway in the RSC?

It may be a formality at the top of the table but Stephen Bradley still wants things sewn up at Richmond Park before they welcome Celje to Tallaght Stadium for matchday two of the Uefa Conference League next Thursday.

They still have a FAI Cup final to prepare for, too, of course, and there are 16 days left in a Premier Division season that will leave a sweet or sour taste in the mouth.

Cork’s confirmation as the favourites to win the 2026 First Division came after they lost 2-1 to Shels on Monday night ahead of the Aviva Stadium showpiece next month.

Adding to a strange kind of symmetry to what was the fiercest rivalry in the country not so long ago, Dundalk have taken the Leesiders’ place in the top flight after Ciaran Kilduff led them to automatic promotion.

He wore an Austin 3:16 inspired t-shirt to celebrate the achievement and Kilduff, the man known as Killer, is proving to be Stone Cold when it comes to delivering success.

His triumph with Dundalk follows on from winning the Women’s Premier Division with Athlone Town and the next challenge he will face is different to what’s come before in a fledgling managerial career.

The demands won’t drop at a proud club but the expectation at Oriel Park will be to establish themselves once more in a top flight where the bottom line in the accounts is just as stark as what’s on the line on the pitch.