League of Ireland to introduce Women's Development League from 2026

THE LEAGUE OF Ireland is to create a new Women’s Development league ahead of the 2026 season.

The aim of the league is ‘to expand the playing opportunities for players and clubs’. It will allow the current 12 Premier Division clubs to enter an U23 team into a competitive league and they will be joined by 10 clubs currently participating in the LOI Academy Development Programme.

These 10 clubs will have the opportunity to create a senior team for the first time.

The 10 clubs joining the Women’s Development League as senior teams are Bray Wanderers, CK United, Cobh Ramblers, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Kerry, Longford Town, Mayo and St. Patrick’s Athletic.

The new league will remain part of the LOI Academy Development programme but will replace the current U19 league.

Each team will play 20 games in their respective group – against every other team, home and away. Teams from each group will progress to the development knockout stage, with the development league final determining the overall winner of the league.

Promotion and relegation to the Women’s Premier Division will not be in place for the inaugural season but will be reviewed at a later date

The 10 new senior clubs will enter the expanded Women’s FAI Cup from the first round, while Uefa funding will support the implementation of the new development league.

The Women’s Development League will be split into two groups:

Group 1

Athlone Town

Bohemians

Drogheda United

Dundalk

Finn Harps

Galway United

Longford Town

Mayo

Peamount United

Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers

Group 2