Hourihane bags brace to lead Irish-heavy Derby County to come-from-behind win

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Conor Hourihane bagged a brace for Derby County, leading them to a 2-1 win over Wycomble in League One today.

The Cork midfielder scored in the 72nd and 86th minutes as the Rams enjoyed a come-from-behind victory at Pride Park.

Anis Mehmati had fired the visitors ahead 15 minutes in, but Hourihane’s second and third goals of the season sealed a big win for Derby, who now sit seventh.

His former Ireland team-mate David McGoldrick was integral in one of the goals and also turned in an impressive performance from the get-go.

Jason Knight — included alongside Hourihane in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Scotland and Armenia — and U21 defender Eiran Cashin also started, with James Collins on the bench. Daryl Horgan was a 78th-minute substitute for Wycombe.

Elsewhere in the division, Dawson Devoy set up a goal as MK Dons beat Oxford United 2-1 away.

The former Bohemians star played Matthew Smith through for the first-half opener, while Will Grigg (MK Dons) and John Mousinho (Oxford) scored the game’s other goals.

Warren O’Hora played the full game for the London outfit, Joshua Kayode came off the bench and Darragh Burns was an unused substitute.

In League Two, U21 international Tyreik Wright scored a goal and provided an assist for Bradford City as they beat Stevenage 3-0.