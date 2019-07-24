This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
League Two club 'very hopeful' of completing a deal to sign Wes Hoolahan

The 37-year-old former Republic of Ireland playmaker has been training with Cambridge United recently.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 8:11 PM
Wes Hoolahan poses for a photo with Ireland fans after the first leg of the 2018 World Cup play-off against Denmark.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Wes Hoolahan poses for a photo with Ireland fans after the first leg of the 2018 World Cup play-off against Denmark.
Wes Hoolahan poses for a photo with Ireland fans after the first leg of the 2018 World Cup play-off against Denmark.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CAMBRIDGE UNITED MANAGER Colin Calderwood is optimistic that the club can complete the signing of veteran Irish playmaker Wes Hoolahan this week.

Hoolahan, who has been a free agent since he left West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season, is currently training with the League Two club.

The former Republic of Ireland international came off the bench last night as Cambridge were beaten 3-0 at home to Premier League side Leicester City in a pre-season friendly.

“We’re very hopeful that we’ll get round to it this week,” Calderwood said afterwards, when asked about his prospects of securing the services of Hoolahan.

“We hope to announce one or two [new signings] this week and I think that will obviously stop the questions. We know where we are but I think it would just bring clarity to everyone. I think we’re heading in the right direction with him.”

Following a 10-year spell at Norwich City, Hoolahan stayed in the Championship last season by signing for West Brom. The 37-year-old Dubliner made 10 appearances in all competitions.

Cambridge United will begin their League Two campaign for 2019-20 with an away game against Bradford City on Saturday, 3 August.

