Leanne KIernan (file photo). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeSetback

Leanne Kiernan ruled out of Ireland's clash with Slovenia

The Liverpool striker has left camp due to a calf injury.
12.04pm, 24 Feb 2025

LEANNE KIERNAN HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Nations League clash against Slovenia with a calf injury. 

The Liverpool striker was unavailable for Friday’s 1-0 win over Türkiye after suffering the setback, but stayed in camp to undergo further assessment ahead of tomorrow’s game in Koper.

The FAI confirmed Kiernan’s release in a squad update this morning.

“Leanne Kiernan has left camp due to a calf injury,” a post on X read. “Get well soon, Leanne.”

Megan Campbell was another injury doubt, having suffered a “niggle” against Türkiye, but it appears the London City Lionesses defender is available.

Carla Ward is on the hunt for her second win as Ireland manager against Slovenia tomorrow [KO 5pm, live on RTÉ 2]. 

Slovenia also opened their campaign with victory on Friday, coming from behind to win 2-1 in Greece.

