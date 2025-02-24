The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Leanne Kiernan ruled out of Ireland's clash with Slovenia
LEANNE KIERNAN HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Nations League clash against Slovenia with a calf injury.
The Liverpool striker was unavailable for Friday’s 1-0 win over Türkiye after suffering the setback, but stayed in camp to undergo further assessment ahead of tomorrow’s game in Koper.
The FAI confirmed Kiernan’s release in a squad update this morning.
“Leanne Kiernan has left camp due to a calf injury,” a post on X read. “Get well soon, Leanne.”
Megan Campbell was another injury doubt, having suffered a “niggle” against Türkiye, but it appears the London City Lionesses defender is available.
Carla Ward is on the hunt for her second win as Ireland manager against Slovenia tomorrow [KO 5pm, live on RTÉ 2].
Slovenia also opened their campaign with victory on Friday, coming from behind to win 2-1 in Greece.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Injury Ireland WNT Setback Slovenia squad update