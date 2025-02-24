Leanne Kiernan ruled out of Ireland's clash with Slovenia

LEANNE KIERNAN HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s Nations League clash against Slovenia with a calf injury.

The Liverpool striker was unavailable for Friday’s 1-0 win over Türkiye after suffering the setback, but stayed in camp to undergo further assessment ahead of tomorrow’s game in Koper.

The FAI confirmed Kiernan’s release in a squad update this morning.

“Leanne Kiernan has left camp due to a calf injury,” a post on X read. “Get well soon, Leanne.”

Megan Campbell was another injury doubt, having suffered a “niggle” against Türkiye, but it appears the London City Lionesses defender is available.

Carla Ward is on the hunt for her second win as Ireland manager against Slovenia tomorrow [KO 5pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Slovenia also opened their campaign with victory on Friday, coming from behind to win 2-1 in Greece.