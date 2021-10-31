Ireland striker Leanne Kiernan fires another brace to give Liverpool victory

Kiernan is congratulated by her Liverpool team-mates after her second goal.

Kiernan is congratulated by her Liverpool team-mates after her second goal.

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LEANNE Kiernan was on the double again as Liverpool kept the pressure on league leaders Durham at the top of the FA Women’s Championship.

Kiernan scored twice in the first half as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Lewes at Prenton Park.

The goals — her fourth and fifth in the league this season — leave Liverpool in second place, two points off the top.

Kiernan pounced to open the scoring in the 17th minute, arriving at the back post to capitalise when goalkeeper Shanell Salgado spilled Melissa Lawley’s shot.

And the Cavan native added another with a fine finish on 40 minutes, hooking the ball past Salgado on the turn after Lewes failed to clear their lines from a cross.

Kiernan very nearly had a hat-trick shortly before the hour mark as she steered Missy Bo Kearns’ free-kick towards goal, only to be denied by a fine reflex save from Salgado.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

In Sunday’s other early kick off in the second flight, Durham ran out 1-0 winners against a London City Lionesses side which featured Ireland international Rianna Jarrett.