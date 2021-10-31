Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 31 October 2021
Advertisement

Ireland striker Leanne Kiernan fires another brace to give Liverpool victory

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Lewes in Prenton Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 3:03 PM
15 minutes ago 192 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5588483
Kiernan is congratulated by her Liverpool team-mates after her second goal.
Image: Liverpool FC Women
Kiernan is congratulated by her Liverpool team-mates after her second goal.
Kiernan is congratulated by her Liverpool team-mates after her second goal.
Image: Liverpool FC Women

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL LEANNE Kiernan was on the double again as Liverpool kept the pressure on league leaders Durham at the top of the FA Women’s Championship.

Kiernan scored twice in the first half as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Lewes at Prenton Park.

The goals — her fourth and fifth in the league this season — leave Liverpool in second place, two points off the top.

Kiernan pounced to open the scoring in the 17th minute, arriving at the back post to capitalise when goalkeeper Shanell Salgado spilled Melissa Lawley’s shot.

And the Cavan native added another with a fine finish on 40 minutes, hooking the ball past Salgado on the turn after Lewes failed to clear their lines from a cross.

Kiernan very nearly had a hat-trick shortly before the hour mark as she steered Missy Bo Kearns’ free-kick towards goal, only to be denied by a fine reflex save from Salgado.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In Sunday’s other early kick off in the second flight, Durham ran out 1-0 winners against a London City Lionesses side which featured Ireland international Rianna Jarrett.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie