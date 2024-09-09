Leanne Kiernan signs new Liverpool contract

IRELAND STRIKER LEANNE Kiernan has signed a new contract with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old joined the club back in 2021 and has extended her stay.

Advertisement

Kiernan has scored 19 goals in 47 appearances for the club and after missing the majority of the 2022-23 season with a cruciate injury, returned to action last year.

Liverpool begin their new Women’s Super League campaign on Sunday 22 September against Leicester City.

The journey continues...@kiernan_leanne has signed a new contract with the Reds ❤️ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 9, 2024

“It’s amazing, for sure,” Kiernan told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Liverpool is home for me, I’m just really enjoying myself here.

“I love the club, I love the fans, I love the people. We are very similar, the Irish and the Scousers, and I really feel at home here.