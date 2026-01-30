More Stories
Rain forces inspection ahead of showpiece Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown

Parts of the hurdle track are unfit for racing.
10.12am, 30 Jan 2026

THE FIRST DAY of the Dublin Racing Festival needs to survive a 2.30pm inspection on Friday due to heavy rainfall overnight.

On Tuesday the course was unraceable with deep standing water on the back straight. However, due to the efforts of the ground staff it was able to be drained away and was drying up nicely.

Another 22mm of rain fell on Thursday and into Friday morning, though, taking the total to 193mm in the past two weeks, leaving parts of the hurdle track unfit for racing.

With the possibility of a further 10-20mm of rain on Friday, an inspection has been called.

The going is soft to heavy on the chase track.

