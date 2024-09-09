LEE CARSLEY SAYS opening his interim reign with a win against the Republic of Ireland has made him more confident that he can be a success at the England helm.

With Gareth Southgate departing following a second European Championship final defeat, the Football Association turned to the former Ireland, Everton and Derby midfielder to lead the team in this autumn’s fixtures.

Carsley oversaw England’s triumph at last year’s U21 European Championship and a successful Nations League campaign could well see this promotion become permanent.

The 50-year-old got off to a good start with Saturday’s encouraging 2-0 win in Dublin, building on confidence that FA technical director John McDermott had already boosted by turning to him in the first place.

“We’ve got a really good relationship,” he said. “I’m highly supported by John. The fact he trusts me to take the job on an interim basis was a massive boost to my confidence.

“Because in the back of your mind – like I’m sure you’re the same – you always think… you know, it’s easy to be the England manager, isn’t it, when you’re sat in the house.

There’s been times where I’ve thought I’m not sure if I could do it. I’m not sure.

“But it’s done my confidence good (Ireland win), and the rest of the staff as well, that actually we’re OK, we’ll be alright.

“I spoke about it at the first press conference, a safe pair of hands. I feel like we’re in a good position with the players.”

Asked when he had those doubts, Carsley said with a smile: “Just before I come in!

“No, you always think about it. I think it’s natural to have doubts.

“Going into the Euros with the 21s with the record that we’ve got, there was a worry we could go home in 10 days.

“But I’ve learned with experience and dealing with setbacks, having good people around you, it gets easier.”

Carsley is grateful to his backroom staff and the FA for providing him with the structures, support and freedom required to do the job his way.

“I wouldn’t say I was a manager,” England’s interim boss said. “Definitely not. I see myself as a head coach.

Carsley during the warm-up. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“I have got some real good support around me who help and take a lot of pressure away from me.

“That gives me the chance to coach and be on the grass and hopefully make a difference. That’s the way I have got to do it. I couldn’t see myself doing it any other way.”

Carsley sees himself in a tracksuit rather than a suit, highlighted by the fact he was even putting the cones out for the warm-up at the Aviva Stadium.

“One of my biggest strengths is my coaching and once again it’s another chance to affect the players and spend some time,” he said as attention turns to Tuesday’s clash against Finland.

“Even the possession we did before the game had a tactical element to it, so it helps.

“I have spoken before about the lack of time you get with the players, it’s just more time you can spend with them.”

Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White knows Carsley better than most, having been part of last summer’s U21 Euros triumph.

“I’d say he’s a bit more serious now, which is a good thing,” the England debutant said when asked if he had seen any differences in the interim boss.

“He’s stepped up a role and I feel like he’s taking everything as seriously as he can and fair play to him, that shows he wants to stay.

“Hopefully we can keep playing the way we’re playing, keep believing in his idea and strive forward.

“He’s a very hands-on manager on and off the pitch. I believe that shows he believes in his own ideas and us seeing that makes us believe in him.

“It’s obviously a good thing when you’re hearing it directly from the manager on and off the pitch.

“I think the boys are really buying into him, really enjoying the time now and hopefully it can stay that way.”