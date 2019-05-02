Irish teen O'Connor in contention for United debut against Huddersfield

LEE O’CONNOR COULD get his first taste of senior action with Manchester United this weekend.

The 18-year-old defender was one of four academy players summoned for training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad yesterday.

He was joined at Carrington by fellow youngsters Tahith Chong, James Garner and Angel Gomes, as United continued preparations for Sunday’s game at Huddersfield Town.

O’Connor, who left his native Waterford to sign for the Red Devils in 2016, features regularly for the club’s U23 side but has yet to make his first-team debut.

As well as being added to United’s Champions League squad for their recent quarter-final meeting with Barcelona, he was introduced to the Ireland senior set-up by former manager Martin O’Neill last November.

O’Connor, who has experience of playing in all positions across the defence, made his Ireland U21 debut at right-back in last month’s win over Luxembourg.

