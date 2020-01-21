This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland and Celtic full-back O'Connor makes Scottish Championship loan move

The 19-year-old Waterford native will spend the remainder of the season with Partick Thistle.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago
Lee O'Connor in possession for Ireland during his senior international debut against New Zealand in November.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CELTIC HAVE SENT Republic of Ireland defender Lee O’Connor on loan to Partick Thistle.

The 19-year-old full-back joins the Scottish Championship club until the end of the season in order to gain exposure to competitive football at senior level, having yet to receive a first team opportunity at Celtic Park.

After a three-year spell with Manchester United, O’Connor — who has been captaining Celtic’s reserves — joined the Glasgow giants on a four-year deal last summer.

The Waterford native won 11 caps for Ireland at U21 level in 2019. He also impressed in his senior debut in November, providing an assist for Callum Robinson’s goal in a 3-1 win over New Zealand in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium.

Partick, who lost 2-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, currently sit second from bottom in the second tier of Scottish football.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

