Brighton set for survival after Leeds win

Danny Welbeck celebrates scoring the side's second goal of the game.

BRIGHTON BROKE A three-game goal drought when they took the lead through Pascal Gross’s 14th minute penalty.

Ezgjan Alioski was penalised for bringing down Danny Welbeck and Gross found the bottom corner with the resulting spot-kick.

Graham Potter’s side struck again through Danny Welbeck’s excellent solo effort in the 79th minute to seal a 2-0 win.

Brighton are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games left.

