This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds' Premier League promotion hopes suffer setback

Junior Hoilett opened the scoring on 35 minutes, before Robert Glatzel doubled Cardiff’s advantage.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 2:06 PM
46 minutes ago 1,564 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5128757
Cardiff City's Junior Hoilett celebrates his opening goal against Leeds United by paying tribute to former player Peter Whittingham who passed away earlier this year.
Image: David Davies
Cardiff City's Junior Hoilett celebrates his opening goal against Leeds United by paying tribute to former player Peter Whittingham who passed away earlier this year.
Cardiff City's Junior Hoilett celebrates his opening goal against Leeds United by paying tribute to former player Peter Whittingham who passed away earlier this year.
Image: David Davies

Updated at 14.27

SKY BET CHAMPIONSHIP promotion favourites Leeds suffered a setback on their return to action as they were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff in the Welsh capital.

Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel scored in either half for the play-off-chasing Bluebirds, with both goals coming from Leeds mistakes.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men dominated possession and created plenty of chances, but this was not their day and errors at the back proved their undoing.

Hoilett had the game’s first chance after a quiet opening. The Canadian cut in from the left but his low, scuffed shot could not find the target.

Leeds forward Helder Costa then went down in the box under a challenge from Joe Bennett, but no penalty was given.

Kalvin Phillips saw his free-kick hit the wall and his rebound deflected wide, while Ben White headed over the bar as Leeds looked to take control.

They came closest when Cardiff’s Dion Sanderson put a poor back pass out for a Leeds corner. Luke Ayling headed the resulting delivery towards goal, forcing home midfielder Will Vaulks into an acrobatic clearance yards from his own goal.

It was against the run of play when Cardiff took the lead in the 35th minute.

Leeds’ Phillips gave the ball away in midfield and Hoilett picked up possession and drove towards goal.

His left-foot shot from distance beat Illan Meslier, who should have done better. Hoilett celebrated with a Cardiff shirt sporting the name of Peter Whittingham, the former Bluebirds midfielder who died in March, and Cardiff went to the break ahead despite having just 34 per cent of possession.

Jack Harrison had seen a goal-bound shot blocked by team-mate Patrick Bamford – who was offside – just before the break, and the second half followed a similar path to the first.

Leeds dominated the ball, with Costa putting in a dangerous cross, while Cardiff’s Callum Paterson headed wide at the other end. Bamford then headed down for Tyler Roberts, who was denied at close range by a smart Alex Smithies stop.

Cardiff introduced Glatzel and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for Paterson and Albert Adomah and the two substitutes made an immediate impact to double Cardiff’s lead.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper gave away possession to Mendez-Laing in sloppy fashion and he passed inside to Glatzel, who still had plenty to do. The German’s impressive shot went in off the post.

Bielsa’s side could not muster a response — despite home captain Sean Morrison clearing off the line — as Cardiff moved level on points with sixth-placed Preston, while Leeds are tied with West Brom at the summit, seven points clear of the chasing pack.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie