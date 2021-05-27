Leeds United confirm departure of Irish international Eunan O'Kane

OVER THREE YEARS since he last played for the club, Eunan O’Kane’s time at Leeds United has officially come to an end.

The Premier League outfit have announced that the Republic of Ireland international is being released upon expiry of his contract.

O’Kane’s future in the game remains uncertain as a result of the double leg-break he suffered while on loan at Luton Town.

The 30-year-old midfielder hasn’t played competitively since he picked up the injury during a League One game against Bristol Rovers in September 2018.

He returned to action last summer and made two pre-season appearances for the Hatters, before suffering a setback that has extended his absence.

O’Kane has won seven senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in a friendly defeat to Mexico in June 2017.

He joined Leeds from Bournemouth in 2016 and was rewarded with a new four-year contract at the end of his first season at Elland Road.

However, the Derry native didn’t feature in the plans of Marcelo Bielsa after the Argentine took over as manager in the summer of 2018.

The last of his 58 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit came in May 2018, when he featured in a 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

