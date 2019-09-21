This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Martin's 91st-minute equaliser leaves Leeds frustrated after dropping points to Derby

Phillip Cocu’s Derby side grabbed a dramatic late point at Elland Road.

By AFP Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 6:51 PM
1 hour ago 836 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4819212
Martyn Waghorn hugs team-mate Chris Martin.
Image: Mike Egerton
Martyn Waghorn hugs team-mate Chris Martin.
Image: Mike Egerton

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERS LEEDS United were forced to settle for a 1-1 against Derby after conceding a last-gasp equaliser at Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side should have been out of sight after creating chance after chance while bossing possession. But instead they had only Max Lowe’s 20th-minute own goal to show for their efforts.

Crucially, Mateusz Klich missed a second-half penalty for Leeds and Chris Martin made them pay in stoppage time with Derby’s first meaningful shot.

It was another dose of Derby despair for Leeds, who also lost to the Rams — then managed by current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard — in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season.

Bielsa bemoaned Leeds’ lack of killer instinct, saying: “This has happened a lot of times to us, but today was the worst. They shot once all match. We created maybe 10 or 12 chances.

“We played 60 minutes very good, maybe the best since I’ve coached the team. But the last 15 minutes was flat.

“We couldn’t control the end of the match. When we lose a point in this way it’s difficult to admit reasons why. But we started to play long rather than line to line.”

Leeds remain top, on goal difference, after Swansea could only draw 0-0 at Bristol City following Jake Bidwell’s red card for the visitors in the last minute.

Ireland U21 international Jason Knight was a late substitute during Derby’s win. He played the final seven minutes after replacing Florian Jozefzoon.

- © AFP, 2019

Gavan Casey is joined by Andy Dunne and, from Japan, Murray Kinsella ahead of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
AFP

