Leeds fined £200,000 by EFL for 'spygate' incident involving Frank Lampard's Derby

LEEDS UNITED HAVE been fined £200,000 by the EFL for spying on Championship opponents Derby County, the club confirmed on Monday evening.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted that he had sent a member of his staff to watch Frank Lampard’s men last month, adding that he had applied the same practice to every opponent this season.

The club confirmed that it had been found to be in breach of the EFL’s Regulation 34, which states that “in all matters and transactions relating to the League, each Club shall behave towards each other Club and The League with the utmost good faith.”

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The sanctions imposed highlight how actions such as this cannot be condoned and act as a clear deterrent should any club seek to undertake poor conduct in the future.”

Leeds added that it had fully co-operated with the EFL’s inquiries, which has concluded in the £200,000 fine for the Yorkshire side because “the club’s conduct fell significantly short of the standards expected by the EFL and must not be repeated.”

In addition, Leeds has agreed to support a new EFL Regulation that make clear clubs will be banned from viewing other club’s training in the 72 hours immediately prior to a fixture, unless invited to do so.

