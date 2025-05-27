Aviva Stadium to host August friendly between Leeds and AC Milan

LEEDS UNITED’S FINAL pre-season friendly before their Premier League return will take place against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, on Saturday, 9 August.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since the group stages of the 2000/01 Champions League, with AC Milan using the fixture as an international friendly to prepare for Serie A kick-off on the weekend of 23 August.

Newly promoted Leeds will be returning to Dublin after nine years, bolstering ties with their significant Irish fanbase.

Advertisement

Former Leeds and Republic of Ireland right-back Gary Kelly said that the friendly is going to be “an exciting game” and “certainly a great test for this Leeds side before their Premier League campaign kicks off”.

“I have great memories of the last time we played Milan, captaining the side against them in the Champions League,” added Drogheda native Kelly, who played 462 times for Leeds and amassed 52 caps for his country.

“Obviously as a proud Irishman, I’m delighted this fixture is coming to Dublin, which I know the locals will welcome, packing out the Aviva stadium and creating a great atmosphere.”

Milan, seven-time European champions, last played in Dublin against Shamrock Rovers ahead of their 2020/21 campaign.

The Rossoneri’s brand ambassador Daniele Massaro said: “We’re thrilled to return to Dublin after all these years and face Leeds once again, this time in a pre-season friendly. I’m sure the Irish fans will enjoy the match, and it will provide an excellent opportunity for both teams to fine-tune ahead of the new season.”

The game will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, 9 August. Tickets for the match will be on pre-sale to fans today before going on public sale on Thursday, 29 May, at 10am.

Ticket prices will start at €35 for adults and €20 for U16s (booking fees apply) and will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.