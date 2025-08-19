Brendan Rodgers refuses to comment on Jamie Vardy to Celtic rumours

CELTIC MANAGER BRENDAN Rodgers does not anticipate any last-gasp signings ahead of the Champions League play-offs as he declined to comment on reports linking Jamie Vardy with a move to Parkhead.

Celtic have until 11pm on Tuesday night to make up to two amendments to their European squad before hosting Kairat Almaty in the first leg on Wednesday.

Advertisement

But Rodgers looks like he will need to continue waiting for the new attacking options he has been looking for.

When asked if he now expected to go with the players who are already in the building, Rodgers said: “That’s what I am feeling at this moment in time. The players that we have will be the players that I trust that can do the job.

“If we can get some players in before then, that would be amazing but the focus has been very much on what is here at this moment.”

Reports on Monday claimed that 38-year-old striker Vardy had his heart set on a move to Celtic Park after leaving Leicester at the end of last season.

“Listen, I would not speak about any individual player,” said Rodgers.

“Of course I worked really well with Jamie, he was brilliant for me in my time at Leicester. But there’s been so many names floated about. I wouldn’t disclose either way.”