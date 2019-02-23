This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries

Michy Batshuayi was also on target in his first Premier League start for the Eagles.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 8:42 PM
48 minutes ago 1,055 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4509948
Zaha celebrates scoring a goal for Palace.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Zaha celebrates scoring a goal for Palace.
Zaha celebrates scoring a goal for Palace.
Image: EMPICS Sport

CRYSTAL PALACE MARKED a record-breaking game for manager Roy Hodgson with a 4-1 win at slumping Leicester City, who have now lost four games on the spin at home.

Palace boss Hodgson – who became the oldest person to take charge of a team in a Premier League fixture – watched on as his side clinically defeated their hosts to increase the pressure on opposite number Claude Puel.

Michy Batshuayi reacted swiftly to divert a wayward long-range drive from James McArthur beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for the only goal of the first half at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester equalised through Jonny Evans, the centre-back marking a notable milestone of his own by scoring on his 250th appearance in the competition, but Wilfried Zaha struck twice to sandwich a Luka Milivojevic penalty as Palace ran out comfortable winners.

Jamie Vardy, recalled to the starting XI after scoring – as well as missing a penalty – in a cameo appearance off the bench in the 3-1 defeat away at Tottenham last time out, glanced an early header narrowly over in a first half devoid of opportunities at both ends.

However, Palace claimed the lead five minutes before the interval, Batshuayi’s quick reactions to stick out a right leg seeing him score in the Premier League for the first time since October 2017.

Having struggled to create much, Leicester copied their opponents’ example to grab an equaliser 19 minutes into the second half.

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League - King Power Stadium Luka Milivojevic scored for Palace from the penalty spot. Source: EMPICS Sport

After Palace failed to clear a long throw into their penalty area, Harvey Barnes snatched at a shot to inadvertently set up Evans, who had gone up for the set-piece opportunity, for a first-time finish.

Yet the optimism at the equaliser soon dissipated when Palace snatched the lead back, McArthur’s clever clipped cross picking out the unmarked Zaha to side-foot in.

Evans’ clumsy trip on Jeffrey Schlupp set up penalty expert Milivojevic and Zaha rubbed salt into the Leicester wounds with a fourth in added time, though by then plenty of the home crowd had already headed for the exits.

While Hodgson – still going strong at 71 years and 198 days – was able to celebrate at full-time, Puel’s future with the Foxes will be the focus in the aftermath.

Another demoralising defeat for Leicester saw supporters vent their frustrations – they are yet to see their team win at home this year, their last success at the King Power coming against champions Manchester City on Boxing Day.

 The former Southampton boss may have temporarily boosted his popularity by recalling Vardy, yet the Foxes are currently floundering under the Frenchman.

Palace have struggled for a focal point up front this season but Batshuayi could be the answer to their problems.

The Belgium international, who endured a difficult time with Valencia in the first half of the campaign, will hope his goal can help him cement a regular spot in the team during the remainder of his loan spell.

Schmiechel could do little about the first three goals his side conceded before allowing a Zaha shot to slip beyond him in the third minute of stoppage time.

He was also booked for dissent after Palace were awarded their penalty, having already demonstrated his short temper by complaining vehemently to referee Anthony Taylor in the first half.

With a midweek round of Premier League fixtures on the schedule, both clubs are quickly back in action.

Leicester are at home again, Brighton and Hove Albion the visitors on Tuesday, while Palace welcome Manchester United to Selhurst Park the following day.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Relive the sensational Josh Adams try which sealed Wales' win over England
    Gatland hails 'special' Wales players after downing England
    Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Leicester's slump continues as Zaha brace eases Palace relegation worries
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    Martinez sends Bayern level at top of Bundesliga
    IRELAND
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Ireland look to show 'we haven’t gone away' as Schmidt calls for abrasive edge
    Extradition cases between the UK and Ireland post-Brexit will prove a lot more difficult
    'This is a big opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie