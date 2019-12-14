This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester's winning run ends against Norwich while McGoldrick nabs lovely assist

Good news, Liverpool fans.

By AFP Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 3,336 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4934016
David McGoldrick was on hand with an assist for Sheffield United.
Image: Mike Egerton
David McGoldrick was on hand with an assist for Sheffield United.
David McGoldrick was on hand with an assist for Sheffield United.
Image: Mike Egerton

Updated 14 minutes ago

NORWICH CITY ENDED nine-game winning run to claim an unexpected 1-1 draw at the King Power that meant the second-placed Foxes fell 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Leicester paid a heavy price for a poor start as Teemu Pukki put the Canaries in front before a Tim Krul own goal brought Brendan Rodgers’s men level before the break.

However, Leicester lacked their usual zip and Norwich’s excellent defensive display frustrated the hosts to pick up a deserved point.

Second-bottom Norwich move to within three points from safety and Daniel Farke will be frustrated his side have not shown this level of defensive discipline on most of their road trips so far this season.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United for now are Chelsea’s closest challengers as they moved ahead of United and Tottenham into fifth place on the Premier League table, with Republic of Ireland’s David McGoldrick chipping in with a lovely assist.

Source: Sky Sports Football/YouTube

John Fleck scored twice in the second half to inflict a 2-0 defeat on Aston Villa and secure back-to-back victories in the top flight for the first time since 2006.

McGoldrick put Fleck in for his second goal with a beautiful touch in the Villa box to set up a one-on-one scenario, and Fleck crashed the ball home from close range.

Jack Grealish missed a late penalty for the visitors.

Burnley were also victors, as they picked up a 1-0 win over Newcastle thanks to Chris Wood’s close-range finish in a game of few chances at Turf Moor.

The result brought Burnley back to winning ways after a run of three straight defeats. Their victory also brings the Clarets to within three points of the top six.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie