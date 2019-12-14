Leicester's winning run ends against Norwich while McGoldrick nabs lovely assist

David McGoldrick was on hand with an assist for Sheffield United.

David McGoldrick was on hand with an assist for Sheffield United.

NORWICH CITY ENDED nine-game winning run to claim an unexpected 1-1 draw at the King Power that meant the second-placed Foxes fell 10 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Leicester paid a heavy price for a poor start as Teemu Pukki put the Canaries in front before a Tim Krul own goal brought Brendan Rodgers’s men level before the break.

However, Leicester lacked their usual zip and Norwich’s excellent defensive display frustrated the hosts to pick up a deserved point.

Second-bottom Norwich move to within three points from safety and Daniel Farke will be frustrated his side have not shown this level of defensive discipline on most of their road trips so far this season.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United for now are Chelsea’s closest challengers as they moved ahead of United and Tottenham into fifth place on the Premier League table, with Republic of Ireland’s David McGoldrick chipping in with a lovely assist.

John Fleck scored twice in the second half to inflict a 2-0 defeat on Aston Villa and secure back-to-back victories in the top flight for the first time since 2006.

McGoldrick put Fleck in for his second goal with a beautiful touch in the Villa box to set up a one-on-one scenario, and Fleck crashed the ball home from close range.

Jack Grealish missed a late penalty for the visitors.

Burnley were also victors, as they picked up a 1-0 win over Newcastle thanks to Chris Wood’s close-range finish in a game of few chances at Turf Moor.

The result brought Burnley back to winning ways after a run of three straight defeats. Their victory also brings the Clarets to within three points of the top six.

- © AFP 2019