Newcastle halt Leicester's run to move 10 points clear of the drop

NEWCASTLE UNITED’S PREMIER League status is virtually secured after Ayoze Perez’s first-half header earned a 1-0 win away at in-form Leicester City.

Leicester had won four in a row, with Brendan Rodgers among the nominees for March’s Premier League manager of the month award after succeeding Claude Puel in February.

But despite dominating possession at the King Power Stadium on Friday they fell to a loss due to a clever Perez header, his seventh Premier League goal of the season moving Newcastle up to 13th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Newcastle started well and Salomon Rondon cracked a free-kick against the crossbar with Kasper Schmeichel beaten by the 25-yard curling effort.

But Leicester gradually gained control and Martin Dubravka had to make saves from Ben Chilwell and Harvey Barnes, both players exploiting gaps down Newcastle’s right.

Newcastle took the lead in the 32nd minute, though. Matt Ritchie burst away from Ricardo Pereira on the left wing and whipped in a fine cross that Perez met in front of Wes Morgan.

Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans had long-range efforts after the break but the Foxes were struggling to create clear chances against a Newcastle defence sitting increasingly deep.

Set-piece specialist James Maddison wasted a free-kick from a good position in the 75th minute and Jamie Vardy fluffed his lines later still with a miss that summed up Leicester’s lack of clinical edge.

But Newcastle had a nervy finale and Javier Manquillo was fortunate not to concede a penalty when he appeared to tug Tielemans’ arm in the box in the closing stages.

With 38 points on the board, Rafael Benitez has steered Newcastle to near-certain safety, although his future remains in doubt. Benitez’s contract expires at the end of the season.

