Wexford champions clinch Leinster title after extra-time as Louth's Mattock Rangers also prevail

THERE WILL BE Leinster club football titles heading back to Louth and Wexford this weekend following victories for their sides in the intermediate and junior provincial deciders.

Mattock Rovers prevailed for the Wee County after they got the better of Kilkenny’s Mulinavat in the Leinster IFC final.

Meanwhile, Wexford’s Rathgarogue-Cushinstown were crowned Leinster JFC champions after a one-point win over Meath’s Clann na Gael in extra-time.

Unbelievable stuff!! Leinster Champions 🔴⚫️🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/WeUmG4Y6at — Mattock Rangers (@mattockrangers) December 7, 2019

Leinster IFC Final: Mattock Rangers [Louth] 1-14 Mulinavat [Kilkenny] 0-11

Mullinavat made the better start to the intermediate final, and were leading 0-7 0-3 after 24 minutes.

But Mattock Rovers battled back through points from Adrian Reid and David Reid to leave the Louth champions trailing by just one point at the break.

The Rovers side then edged into the lead following a goal from Brian Corcoran in the early stages of the second half, and they continued to build their advantage from there.

Brendan Leavy, Aaron O’Brien and David Reid all found their range to fire Mattock Rovers to a Leinster corwn with a six-point win.

Leinster JFC Final: Clann na Gael [Meath] 0-12 Rathgarogue-Cushinstown [Wexford] 0-13 [AET]

There was plenty of drama in the Leinster JFC final as extra-time was required to separate Clann na Gael and Rathgarogue-Cushinstown.

It was a closely fought contest throughout in normal time, as both sides went into the half-time break at 0-7 apiece.

Rathgarogue-Cushinstown pushed ahead into a two-point lead after the restart but Clann na Gael fought back as the sides headed for extra-time with the scoreline reading 0-11 each at the end of the second half.

There was still two points between them at the halfway mark in extra-time, but Rathgarogue-Cushinstown captain Matthew Cody had the final say with the last point of the game to secure a 0-13 0-11 win for his side.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!