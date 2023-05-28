Leinster confirm list of 10 departing players

LEINSTER RUGBY have confirmed their list of 10 departing players at the end of this season.

The list, with their appearances and points in brackets, comprises Johnny Sexton (189 caps/1,646 points), Dave Kearney (186/275), James Tracy (141/90), Nick McCarthy (62/25) Tadgh McElroy (4/0), Charlie Ryan (0/0), Seán O’Brien (3/0), Max O’Reilly (11/10), Marcus Hanan (4/0) and Andrew Smith (2/0).

Tracy and Ryan were forced to retire due to injury earlier this season, while the contribution of the other eight players mentioned above will also be acknowledged at the Leinster Rugby Awards Ball this evening.

A statement released today added: “Leinster Rugby wishes to thank all of the players for their efforts in Leinster blue and we all look forward to celebrating their time as Leinster players in the company of their family and friends this evening.”