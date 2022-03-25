Frawley returns for Leinster as Connacht ring the changes with Marmion back in the starting XV

SO HERE WE go, part one of the Connacht/Leinster trilogy, the URC providing the opening scene of the drama. For tomorrow’s game at the Sportsground (kick-off 7.35pm, live Premier Sports).

Leinster have brought back Ciaran Frawley after injury with Luke McGrath set to captain the side. There is no Johnny Sexton, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe or Hugo Keenan.

Instead there is a mix of youth and experience with Jimmy O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin in the back three; Jamie Osborne and Ciaran Frawley (back after injury) in midfield; Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath at half-back.

The pack sees Peter Dooley, James Tracy and Michael Alaatatoa make up their front row with Ross Molony and Joe McCarthy combining at lock; Rhys Ruddock, Scott Penny and Max Deegan complete a formidable back-row.

Meanwhile, Andy Friend and his coaching team have opted for seven changes from the side that lined out against Edinburgh three weeks ago. Denis Buckley, Niall Murray, Jarrad Butler, Kieran Marmion, Oran McNulty, Tom Farrell and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the starting 15.



The backs are completed by captain Jack Carty, centre Tom Day and winger John Porch, while the tight five features hooker Dave Heffernan, tighthead prop Jack Aungier, and lock Oisín Dowling. There’s no changes on either flank meaning Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver are retained.



Friend said: “It’s been three weeks since our last game so we’ve had a long time to dwell on the Edinburgh performance and understand what happened, and we’ve had two good weeks of training under our belt since then.



“There’s been no talk about the Champions Cup games because tomorrow is a massive fixture in its own right. Our backs are against the wall if we’re to reach the playoffs and with a massive crowd behind us I’m sure all 23 men will put in a performance I know they’re capable of.”



CONNACHT RUGBY

Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (201)

14. John Porch (52)

13. Tom Farrell (73)

12. Tom Daly (57)

11. Oran McNulty (7)

10. Jack Carty (173) (C)

9. Kieran Marmion (202)

1. Denis Buckley (203)

2. Dave Heffernan (158)

3. Jack Aungier (26)

4. Oisin Dowling (20)

5. Niall Murray (30)

6. Cian Prendergast (24)

7. Conor Oliver (35)

8. Jarrad Butler (90)

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy (19)

17. Matthew Burke (34)

18. Greg McGrath (4)

19. Ultan Dillane (125)

20. Paul Boyle (70)

21. Caolin Blade (144)

22. Sammy Arnold (33)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (6)

Leinster Rugby

15. Jimmy O’Brien (44)

14. Tommy O’Brien (18)

13. Jamie Osborne (15)

12. Ciarán Frawley (46)

11. Rory O’Loughlin (93)

10. Ross Byrne (119)

9. Luke McGrath CAPTAIN (166)

1. Peter Dooley (101)

2. James Tracy (138)

3. Michael Ala’alatoa (15)

4. Ross Molony (130)

5. Joe McCarthy (4)

6. Rhys Ruddock (202)

7. Scott Penny (37)

8. Max Deegan (79)



Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin (203)

17. Ed Byrne (79)

18. Thomas Clarkson (14)

19. Josh Murphy (54)

20. Martin Moloney (4)

21. Nick McCarthy (44)

22. David Hawkshaw (9)

23. Chris Cosgrave (0)



Referee - Chris Busby (IRFU)