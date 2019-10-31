Byrne and Baird to make first starts as Toner captains Leinster

Harry Byrne will make his first start for Leinster against Dragons on Friday.

HARRY BYRNE HAS been handed his first start for Leinster as Leo Cullen rings the changes for Friday’s visit of Dragons in the Guinness Pro14 [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1].

Byrne, younger brother of Leinster and Ireland out-half Ross, starts in the No 10 shirt after making three appearances off the bench so far this season. Fellow Academy player Ryan Baird is also handed a first start at lock.

Baird will partner Devin Toner in the second row, with Toner captaining Leinster for just the second time in his career, on the occasion of his 235th appearance for the province.

Cullen has opted to mix youth with experience throughout the starting team. Jimmy O’Brien starts at full back with Dave Kearney and James Lowe on the wings.

Rory O’Loughlin and Conor O’Brien get the nod in midfield, with Jamison Gibson-Park keeping his place at scrum-half.

The front row consists of Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent, while Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Caelan Doris line up in the back row to complete the pack.

On the bench, Ciarán Frawley could make his first competitive appearance of the season following an ankle injury, while prop Jack Aungier is in line to make his Leinster debut.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan has made two changes to the team that beat Glasgow Warriors, with centre Connor Edwards returning for his first league appearance since April 2018, while Harri Keddie returns from injury to line out in the back row.

Leinster sit top of Conference A with 19 points after picking up four wins from four, 10 points clear of fourth placed Dragons.

Leinster:



15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Dave Kearney

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Conor O’Brien

11. James Lowe

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner (captain)

5. Ryan Baird

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris

Replacement:

16. James Tracy

17. Michael Milne

18. Jack Aungier

19. Ross Molony

20. Will Connors

21. Hugh O’Sullivan

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Cian Kelleher

Dragons:

15. Jordan Williams

14. Owen Jenkins

13. Adam Warren

12. Connor Edwards

11. Ashton Hewitt

10. Sam Davies

9. Rhodri Williams (captain)

1. Brok Harris

2. Richard Hibbard

3. Leon Brown

4. Joe Davies

5. Matthew Screech

6. Harri Keddie

7. Ollie Griffiths

8. Taine Basham

Replacements:

16. Ellis Shipp

17. Josh Reynolds

18. Lloyd Fairbrother

19. Max Williams

20. Huw Taylor

21. Luke Baldwin

22. Arwel Robson

23. Tyler Morgan