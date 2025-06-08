Advertisement
Galway and Kilkenny will contest this year's Leinster final. Leah Scholes/INPHO
Poll: Who do you think will win the Leinster hurling final?

Galway are hoping to dethrone the champions in Croke Park today.
9.01am, 8 Jun 2025

THE LAST OF the provincial hurling silverware is up for grabs in Croke Park today.

The reigning champions Kilkenny are hoping to win a sixth consecutive Leinster crown while the challengers Galway are looking for a first triumph since 2018 having contested three finals since then.

Derek Lyng’s side overwhelmed the Tribesmen in the round-robin opener but Galway have bounced back from that 12-point defeat with four wins in a row.

Throw-in today is at 4pm but who do you think will be lifting the trophy at full-time?


Poll Results:

Kilkenny win (85)
Galway win (46)
Draw (2)

