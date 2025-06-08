The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who do you think will win the Leinster hurling final?
THE LAST OF the provincial hurling silverware is up for grabs in Croke Park today.
The reigning champions Kilkenny are hoping to win a sixth consecutive Leinster crown while the challengers Galway are looking for a first triumph since 2018 having contested three finals since then.
Derek Lyng’s side overwhelmed the Tribesmen in the round-robin opener but Galway have bounced back from that 12-point defeat with four wins in a row.
Throw-in today is at 4pm but who do you think will be lifting the trophy at full-time?
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Galway GAA Hurling Kilkenny GAA Leinster hurling final Leinster SHC vote early vote often