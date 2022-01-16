Leinster club hurling glory for Kildare champions and Kerry reign again in Munster intermediate final

Results

Leinster IHC club final

Naas (Kildare) 3-12 Oylegate-Glenbrien (Wexford) 1-11

Munster IFC club final

Na Gaeil (Kerry) 6-14 Corofin (Clare) 1-12

Ulster JFC twinning final

Denn (Cavan) 3-16 St Brendan’s (Manchester) 2-6

Advertisement

********

KILDARE’S NAAS, KERRY’S Na Gaeil and Cavan’s Denn were all celebrating victories today that propel them into the All-Ireland club series this month.

Naas struck a major blow for Kildare hurling as they landed the Leinster intermediate title, running out 3-12 to 1-11 victors over Wexford’s Oylegate-Glenbrien at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

They now advance to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Mayo’s Tooreen next Sunday afternoon.

In Munster there was glory again for the Kerry champions at intermediate football level, Na Gaeil storming past Clare’s Corofin in Mallow as they triumphed by 6-14 to 1-12.

The 2020 All-Ireland junior champions will now contest the national semi-final at intermediate level as they face Derry’s Steelstown Brian Ógs.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

ALL OVER! What a game! What a win! WHAT A CLUB 💚💚



Na Gaei: 6-14@CorofinGaaClub: 1-12 — Na Gaeil GAA Club (@nagaeilgaa) January 16, 2022

And in Ulster, Cavan side Denn won the twinning football final against St Brendan’s of Manchester by 3-16 to 2-6 this afternoon. Next up for them is an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Kerry’s Gneeveguilla, who won the Munster title yesterday.

More to follow….