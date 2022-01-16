Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 16 January 2022
Advertisement

Leinster club hurling glory for Kildare champions and Kerry reign again in Munster intermediate final

A good day on the club front for Naas, Na Gaeil and Denn.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 6:16 PM
8 minutes ago 363 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5656414
Kerry senior Jack Barry was part of Na Gaeil's win today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kerry senior Jack Barry was part of Na Gaeil's win today.
Kerry senior Jack Barry was part of Na Gaeil's win today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Results

Leinster IHC club final

  • Naas (Kildare) 3-12 Oylegate-Glenbrien (Wexford) 1-11

Munster IFC club final

  • Na Gaeil (Kerry) 6-14 Corofin (Clare) 1-12

Ulster JFC twinning final

  • Denn (Cavan) 3-16 St Brendan’s (Manchester) 2-6

********

KILDARE’S NAAS, KERRY’S Na Gaeil and Cavan’s Denn were all celebrating victories today that propel them into the All-Ireland club series this month.

Naas struck a major blow for Kildare hurling as they landed the Leinster intermediate title, running out 3-12 to 1-11 victors over Wexford’s Oylegate-Glenbrien at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

They now advance to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Mayo’s Tooreen next Sunday afternoon.

In Munster there was glory again for the Kerry champions at intermediate football level, Na Gaeil storming past Clare’s Corofin in Mallow as they triumphed by 6-14 to 1-12.

The 2020 All-Ireland junior champions will now contest the national semi-final at intermediate level as they face Derry’s Steelstown Brian Ógs.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

And in Ulster, Cavan side Denn won the twinning football final against St Brendan’s of Manchester by 3-16 to 2-6 this afternoon. Next up for them is an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Kerry’s Gneeveguilla, who won the Munster title yesterday.

More to follow….

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie