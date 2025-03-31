Advertisement
More Stories
Rónan Kelleher. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Freesquad update

Leinster hopeful Kelleher will be available for Quins clash, but Connors is ruled out

Luckless will Connors has had another injury setback.
3.53pm, 31 Mar 2025

LEINSTER ARE HOPEFUL Rónan Kelleher will be available to face Harlequins in the Champions Cup last 16 tie at Croke Park on Saturday, but Will Connors will not be available for selection after injuring his shoulder at the weekend. 

Connors, the back row forward, has had bad luck with a number of injuries in recent years and on Saturday against the Sharks he injured his shoulder. 

Kelleher, the hooker, will step up his rehabilitation from a neck injury this week and a final call will be made on his availability towards the end of the week, according to Leinster.

Back row Alex Soroka has entered return to play protocols after Saturday’s game and will be assessed over the course of the week. 

Cormac Foley has returned to full training after recovering from injury.

There were no further updates from Leinster on Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy, Rob Russell and James Culhane.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie