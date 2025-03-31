Leinster hopeful Kelleher will be available for Quins clash, but Connors is ruled out

LEINSTER ARE HOPEFUL Rónan Kelleher will be available to face Harlequins in the Champions Cup last 16 tie at Croke Park on Saturday, but Will Connors will not be available for selection after injuring his shoulder at the weekend.

Connors, the back row forward, has had bad luck with a number of injuries in recent years and on Saturday against the Sharks he injured his shoulder.

Kelleher, the hooker, will step up his rehabilitation from a neck injury this week and a final call will be made on his availability towards the end of the week, according to Leinster.

Back row Alex Soroka has entered return to play protocols after Saturday’s game and will be assessed over the course of the week.

Cormac Foley has returned to full training after recovering from injury.

There were no further updates from Leinster on Jordan Larmour, Paddy McCarthy, Rob Russell and James Culhane.