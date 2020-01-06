Leinster medics to monitor Ryan calf issue, Sexton stepping up return

LEINSTER CAPTAIN JOHNNY Sexton is expected to increase his training workload this week as he continues progress towards fitness for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The out-half suffered a knee injury in the away win over Northampton in December and following visits to a specialist he is reportedly on track to be involved in Ireland’s clash with Scotland.

“Day-by-day,” head coach Leo Cullen said of Sexton after the win over Connacht on Saturday.

“He’s working away. He’s training away in the gym with the rehab guys and we’ll do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible.”

James Ryan, who was hampered by a calf injury during the first-half of the comfortable win over the western province, has not been ruled out of this weekend’s Champions Cup meeting with Lyon at the RDS.

‘He will be monitored through the week before a final decision is made,’ said the Leinster injury update this afternoon.