McGrath and Leavy set for Leinster return as Pro14 action resumes

LEINSTER ARE SET to be boosted by the return to fitness of Luke McGrath and Dan Leavy for Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 trip to Edinburgh, while Joe Tomane is also in line to make his injury comeback at Murrayfield.

McGrath has recovered from the knee injury which sidelined him for the Six Nations while Leavy is desperate for game-time after shaking off a calf issue sustained back in December.

McGrath is back available for Leinster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Leavy has not played since the inter-pro win over Connacht at Christmas and was pushing for a return to action for Ireland in the final Six Nations game against Wales, but Joe Schmidt preferred Sean O’Brien in the openside position.

The 24-year-old has played just eight games for club and country during an injury-disrupted season but his availability ahead of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster a week on Saturday is a major fillip for Leo Cullen.

Tomane, meanwhile, has made excellent progress in his comeback from hamstring surgery and the Wallaby winger could make his first appearance in blue since November on Friday night [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport].

There was also another positive injury update on Nick McCarthy, the Munster-bound scrum-half, who is back in full training after a foot problem which has kept him out of action since November.

Leinster have already assured themselves of a home semi-final with four regular-season Pro14 games remaining, and will be bidding to maintain their winning momentum in the Scottish capital in round 18.

