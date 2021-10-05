Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 5 October 2021
Larmour returns but O'Loughlin out as Leinster get set for clash with Zebre

Leinster play Zebre on Saturday afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 2:31 PM
31 minutes ago 663 Views 1 Comment
Leinster's Jordan Larmour.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JORDAN LARMOUR IS amongst a trio of Leinster players who have bounced back from injury and are available for Saturday’s clash with Zebre.

Leinster take on Zebre on Saturday afternoon at 1pm in their Round 3 clash of the United Rugby Championship at the RDS.

Larmour, Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Harry Byrne (foot) all returned to full training last week and are available for selection.

Rory O’Loughlin is out after sustaining a shoulder injury against Dragons while Jack Dunne is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury.

Leinster also revealed this afternoon that Conor O’Brien, Nick McCarthy and Dan Leavy all came through the game against the Dragons last Sunday with no fresh fitness concerns after their recent return from injury.

Caelan Doris (calf), Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee) and Thomas Clarkson (hamstring) all remain absentees.

