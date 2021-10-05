Larmour returns but O'Loughlin out as Leinster get set for clash with Zebre

JORDAN LARMOUR IS amongst a trio of Leinster players who have bounced back from injury and are available for Saturday’s clash with Zebre.

Leinster take on Zebre on Saturday afternoon at 1pm in their Round 3 clash of the United Rugby Championship at the RDS.

Larmour, Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Harry Byrne (foot) all returned to full training last week and are available for selection.

Rory O’Loughlin is out after sustaining a shoulder injury against Dragons while Jack Dunne is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury.

Leinster also revealed this afternoon that Conor O’Brien, Nick McCarthy and Dan Leavy all came through the game against the Dragons last Sunday with no fresh fitness concerns after their recent return from injury.

Caelan Doris (calf), Dave Kearney (ankle), Michael Milne (calf), Will Connors (knee) and Thomas Clarkson (hamstring) all remain absentees.

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!