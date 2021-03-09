Munster drawn with Toulouse as Leinster get Toulon in Champions Cup

MUNSTER WILL HOST Top 14 heavyweights Toulouse in the round-of-16 of the Champions Cup next month after today’s official European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] draw.

Leinster have also been drawn against French opposition as they will face Toulon in the knock-out round.

Both Irish provinces will be at home for their round-of-16 ties, which will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April.

The EPCR draw also confirmed the quarter-finals pathway for the Champions Cup.

If Munster beat Toulouse, they will be away to Wasps or Clermont in their quarter-final.

If Leinster beat Toulon, they will be away to Exeter or Lyon in their quarter-final.

The draw for the Challenge Cup round-of-16 and quarter-finals was made earlier today.

Connacht will be away to Leicester in the round-of-16, with Ulster travelling to face Harlequins.