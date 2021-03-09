BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Advertisement

Munster drawn with Toulouse as Leinster get Toulon in Champions Cup

Both Irish provinces are at home in the round-of-16 ties.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 1:02 PM
38 minutes ago 4,522 Views 34 Comments
https://the42.ie/5376120

MUNSTER WILL HOST Top 14 heavyweights Toulouse in the round-of-16 of the Champions Cup next month after today’s official European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] draw.

Leinster have also been drawn against French opposition as they will face Toulon in the knock-out round.

Both Irish provinces will be at home for their round-of-16 ties, which will take place on the weekend of 2/3/4 April.

16

The EPCR draw also confirmed the quarter-finals pathway for the Champions Cup.

If Munster beat Toulouse, they will be away to Wasps or Clermont in their quarter-final.

If Leinster beat Toulon, they will be away to Exeter or Lyon in their quarter-final.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

QF

The draw for the Challenge Cup round-of-16 and quarter-finals was made earlier today.

Connacht will be away to Leicester in the round-of-16, with Ulster travelling to face Harlequins.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie