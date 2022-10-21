Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

Leinster and Munster ring the changes ahead of URC clash

The provinces meet tomorrow at the Aviva Stadium.

1 hour ago 10,381 Views 19 Comments
Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery are in opposition tomorrow.
Johnny Sexton and Joey Carbery are in opposition tomorrow.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have both unveiled their teams for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.15pm, RTÉ 2].

Both enter the round 6 game off the back of wins last weekend over Connacht and the Bulls respectively, with Leo  Cullen and Graham Rowntree ringing the changes for the game.

Johnny Sexton is back to captain the Leinster team at out-half while Ciarán Frawley comes in at full-back. Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne and Luke McGrath are all fresh inclusions to the backline.

Cian Healy is introduced to the front row, while Jason Jenkins, Max Deegan and Scott Penny also join the pack.

On the bench, Nick McCarthy will win his 50th cap for Leinster, should he be introduced.

There are eight changes to the Munster team that beat the Bulls with two positional switches. Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell and Conor Murray all start in the backline. Crowley is named at full-back for the first time, a selection that prompts Shane Daly to move to the wing.

Captain Jack O’Donoghue comes into the pack, along with Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett.

The game marks the first starts of the season for Ahern, Barron, Crowley, Hodnett and Scannell. James French is among the replacements to be in line to make his second senior appearance for Munster, while Academy duo Ruadhan Quinn and Patrick Campbell are also on the bench.

Leinster

  • 15. Ciarán Frawley
  • 14. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. Jamie Osborne
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Luke McGrath
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Jason Jenkins
  • 5. James Ryan
  • 6. Max Deegan
  • 7. Scott Penny
  • 8. Caelan Doris

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Replacements:

  • 16. John McKee
  • 17. Andrew Porter
  • 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 19. Ross Molony
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Nick McCarthy
  • 22. Ross Byrne
  • 23. Rob Russell

Munster

  • 15. Jack Crowley
  • 14. Shane Daly
  • 13. Dan Goggin
  • 12. Rory Scannell
  • 11. Liam Coombes
  • 10. Joey Carbery
  • 9. Conor Murray
  • 1. Jeremy Loughman
  • 2. Diarmuid Barron
  • 3. Keynan Knox
  • 4. Jean Kleyn
  • 5. Tom Ahern
  • 6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
  • 7. John Hodnett
  • 8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

  • 16. Scott Buckley
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. James French
  • 19. Jack O’Sullivan
  • 20. Ruadhan Quinn
  • 21. Paddy Patterson
  • 22. Ben Healy
  • 23. Patrick Campbell

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie