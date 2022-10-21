Leinster and Munster ring the changes ahead of URC clash

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have both unveiled their teams for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.15pm, RTÉ 2].
Both enter the round 6 game off the back of wins last weekend over Connacht and the Bulls respectively, with Leo Cullen and Graham Rowntree ringing the changes for the game.
Johnny Sexton is back to captain the Leinster team at out-half while Ciarán Frawley comes in at full-back. Robbie Henshaw, Jamie Osborne and Luke McGrath are all fresh inclusions to the backline.
Cian Healy is introduced to the front row, while Jason Jenkins, Max Deegan and Scott Penny also join the pack.
On the bench, Nick McCarthy will win his 50th cap for Leinster, should he be introduced.
There are eight changes to the Munster team that beat the Bulls with two positional switches. Jack Crowley, Rory Scannell and Conor Murray all start in the backline. Crowley is named at full-back for the first time, a selection that prompts Shane Daly to move to the wing.
Captain Jack O’Donoghue comes into the pack, along with Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett.
The game marks the first starts of the season for Ahern, Barron, Crowley, Hodnett and Scannell. James French is among the replacements to be in line to make his second senior appearance for Munster, while Academy duo Ruadhan Quinn and Patrick Campbell are also on the bench.
Leinster
- 15. Ciarán Frawley
- 14. Jimmy O’Brien
- 13. Garry Ringrose
- 12. Robbie Henshaw
- 11. Jamie Osborne
- 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
- 9. Luke McGrath
- 1. Cian Healy
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Jason Jenkins
- 5. James Ryan
- 6. Max Deegan
- 7. Scott Penny
- 8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
- 16. John McKee
- 17. Andrew Porter
- 18. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 19. Ross Molony
- 20. Jack Conan
- 21. Nick McCarthy
- 22. Ross Byrne
- 23. Rob Russell
Munster
- 15. Jack Crowley
- 14. Shane Daly
- 13. Dan Goggin
- 12. Rory Scannell
- 11. Liam Coombes
- 10. Joey Carbery
- 9. Conor Murray
- 1. Jeremy Loughman
- 2. Diarmuid Barron
- 3. Keynan Knox
- 4. Jean Kleyn
- 5. Tom Ahern
- 6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
- 7. John Hodnett
- 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements:
- 16. Scott Buckley
- 17. Dave Kilcoyne
- 18. James French
- 19. Jack O’Sullivan
- 20. Ruadhan Quinn
- 21. Paddy Patterson
- 22. Ben Healy
- 23. Patrick Campbell
