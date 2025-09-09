Leinster name side to face Cardiff, Munster gear up for game against Bath

LEINSTER COACH LEO Cullen has named his side for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Cardiff at Tallaght Stadium (kick-off 3pm).
The game is Leinster’s only warm-up before they commence their URC campaign with a trip to South Africa to face DHL Stormers in Cape Town on Friday 26 September.
John McKee will captain the side, while Harry Byrne is selected at out-half as he returns following his loan spell with Bristol Bears.
Jordan Larmour and Robbie Henshaw come back into the squad after injury lay-offs towards the end of last season.
Elsehwere Munster will take on Premiership champions Bath on Friday at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 7pm) in their pre-season fixture.
They have no fresh injury worries since last wekeend’s game against Gloucester at Kingsholm.
Shane Daly, Jeremy Loughman, Ethan Coughlan, Oli Jager and Lee Barron all made successful returns from injury in the clash that marked Clayton McMillan’s first game in charge.
Three weeks out from their URC opener, Munster are in the process of seeing Jean Kleyn (knee), Diarmuid Barron (shoulder), Edwin Edogbo (back) and Roman Salanoa (knee), all continue their injury recovery to link up again with team training.
Leinster
15. Hugo McLaughlin
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Hugh Cooney
12. Charlie Tector
11. Andrew Osborne
10. Harry Byrne
9. Fintan Gunne
1. Paddy McCarthy
2. John McKee (captain)
3. Andrew Sparrow
4. Brian Deeny
5. Diarmuid Mangan
6. Alex Soroka
7. Will Connors
8. James Culhane
Replacements from:
Leinster Munster Rugby Team news URC