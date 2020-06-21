Leinster and Munster players free to return to training after Covid-19 tests come back clear

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER players and staff are free to return to training tomorrow after the first phase of PCR testing produced no positive results.

The IRFU released a statement today saying that 140 players and staff were tested on Wednesday, all of which came back clear.

They will now have access to their respective High Performance centres where they may begin collective training in small groups for the first time since the season was postponed in March due to Covid-19.

The Guinness Pro14 recently announced that action will restart on 22 August to finish the 2019/20 campaign.

The altered format will feature two rounds of derby games in the final two weeks of August, which will help determine the identity of semi-finalists.

“The IRFU can confirm that the first phase of PCR testing produced zero positive results,” today’s statement reads. “140 players and staff were tested on Wednesday 18th June in Leinster and Munster.

“The PCR testing was carried out by Cork based company Advanced Medical Services on behalf of the IRFU.

“The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from Monday 22nd June.

“The second phase of PCR testing will commence with players and staff from Connacht and Ulster this coming week.”

