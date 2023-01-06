Harry Byrne handed first start of season for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

HARRY BYRNE WILL start at out-half for Leinster for the first time since April 2022 with Leo Cullen making a number of changes to the side that beat Connacht for Saturday’s URC trip to face Ospreys [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Rhys Ruddock captains a Leinster side that contains 10 full internationals.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien continuing on the wings.

Jamie Osborne joins Charlie Ngatai in the centre while Byrne makes just his fourth appearance of the season, with Cormac Foley at scrum-half.

Cian Healy and Michael Ala’alatoa join hooker Dan Sheehan in the front row, while the second row sees Ross Molony and Brian Deeny start together for the first time.

Ruddock captains the team from the blindside, with Scott Penny on the openside and Jack Conan named at number eight.

A strong Leinster bench includes Ireland internationals Josh van der Flier, James Ryan and Ross Byrne.

Ospreys

15. Cai Evans

14. Mat Protheroe

13. Michael Collins

12. Keiran Williams

11. Keelan Giles

10. Owen Williams

9. Reuben Morgan-Williams

1. Nicky Smith

2. Dewi Lake

3. Tomas Francis

4. Rhys Davies

5. Alun Wyn Jones

6. Ethan Roots

7. Justin Tipuric(captain)

8. Morgan Morris

Replacements:

16. Scott Baldwin

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Tom Botha

19. Huw Sutton

20. Harri Deaves

21. Matthew Aubrey

22. Joe Hawkins

23. Jack Walsh

Leinster

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Jamie Osborne

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Jimmy O’Brien

10. Harry Byrne

9. Cormac Foley

1. Cian Healy

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Brian Deeny

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Scott Penny

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakhtang Abdaladze

19. James Ryan

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rob Russell

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)

