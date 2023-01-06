Harry Byrne handed first start of season for Leinster's trip to Ospreys

HARRY BYRNE WILL start at out-half for Leinster for the first time since April 2022 with Leo Cullen making a number of changes to the side that beat Connacht for Saturday’s URC trip to face Ospreys [KO 7.35pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].
Rhys Ruddock captains a Leinster side that contains 10 full internationals.
Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien continuing on the wings.
Jamie Osborne joins Charlie Ngatai in the centre while Byrne makes just his fourth appearance of the season, with Cormac Foley at scrum-half.
Cian Healy and Michael Ala’alatoa join hooker Dan Sheehan in the front row, while the second row sees Ross Molony and Brian Deeny start together for the first time.
Ruddock captains the team from the blindside, with Scott Penny on the openside and Jack Conan named at number eight.
A strong Leinster bench includes Ireland internationals Josh van der Flier, James Ryan and Ross Byrne.
Ospreys
15. Cai Evans
14. Mat Protheroe
13. Michael Collins
12. Keiran Williams
11. Keelan Giles
10. Owen Williams
9. Reuben Morgan-Williams
1. Nicky Smith
2. Dewi Lake
3. Tomas Francis
4. Rhys Davies
5. Alun Wyn Jones
6. Ethan Roots
7. Justin Tipuric(captain)
8. Morgan Morris
Replacements:
16. Scott Baldwin
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Tom Botha
19. Huw Sutton
20. Harri Deaves
21. Matthew Aubrey
22. Joe Hawkins
23. Jack Walsh
Leinster
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Jamie Osborne
12. Charlie Ngatai
11. Jimmy O’Brien
10. Harry Byrne
9. Cormac Foley
1. Cian Healy
2. Dan Sheehan
Rugby Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this DecemberBecome a Member
3. Michael Ala’alatoa
4. Ross Molony
5. Brian Deeny
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Scott Penny
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. John McKee
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakhtang Abdaladze
19. James Ryan
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rob Russell
Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.
COMMENTS