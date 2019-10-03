This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lowe and Fardy return as Trinity scrum-half Osborne in line for Leinster debut

Leo Cullen has named his team for tomorrow night’s Pro14 visit of Ospreys.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 10:48 AM
56 minutes ago 1,204 Views 5 Comments
BOTH JAMES LOWE and Scott Fardy have been named in the Leinster team for Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Ospreys at the RDS, with Leo Cullen making five changes in personnel.

Lowe has recovered from shoulder surgery to start on the left wing, while Fardy — who also missed last weekend’s victory over Benetton — is back in the second row to captain Leinster in their first home game of the season [KO 7.35pm, TG4/eir Sport/Premier Sports]. 

james-lowe Lowe has recovered from shoulder surgery to start. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lowe returns to the starting XV as part of a new-look back three with Fergus McFadden also set for his seasonal re-appearance, while Hugo Keenan starts at fullback having come off the bench in Italy last Saturday.

Jimmy O’Brien, Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney, who scored a hat-trick in the 32-27 win, drop out of the matchday 23 completely.

It’s as you were in midfield and in the half-backs with Joe Tomane and Rory O’Loughlin at 12 and 13, while Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park will again look to pull the strings.

Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent continue in the front row, with one change in the second row as Fardy comes in to skipper Leinster alongside Devin Toner, with Ross Molony dropping to the bench.

The back row also has one change with Josh Murphy starting this week at blindside flanker, with Will Connors at openside and Caelan Doris again at number eight.

On the bench, Trinity scrum-half Rowan Osborne — who was called in to train with Leinster during pre-season — is in line for his senior debut for the province. The former Clongowes Wood man impressed during a first-half cameo against Coventry in August.

Michael Milne and Harry Byrne are also set for their first appearances at the RDS having won their debut caps off the bench in round one.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan 
14. Fergus McFadden 
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Joe Tomane 
11. James Lowe 
10. Ross Byrne 
9. Jamison Gibson-Park 

1. Peter Dooley 
2. Rónan Kelleher 
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner 
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Josh Murphy
7. Will Connors 
8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. James Tracy 
17. Michael Milne 
18. Vakh Abdaladze
19. Ross Molony 
20. Max Deegan 
21. Rowan Osborne 
22. Harry Byrne
23. Conor O’Brien.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

