Lowe and Fardy return as Trinity scrum-half Osborne in line for Leinster debut

BOTH JAMES LOWE and Scott Fardy have been named in the Leinster team for Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 clash against Ospreys at the RDS, with Leo Cullen making five changes in personnel.

Lowe has recovered from shoulder surgery to start on the left wing, while Fardy — who also missed last weekend’s victory over Benetton — is back in the second row to captain Leinster in their first home game of the season [KO 7.35pm, TG4/eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Lowe has recovered from shoulder surgery to start. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Lowe returns to the starting XV as part of a new-look back three with Fergus McFadden also set for his seasonal re-appearance, while Hugo Keenan starts at fullback having come off the bench in Italy last Saturday.

Jimmy O’Brien, Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney, who scored a hat-trick in the 32-27 win, drop out of the matchday 23 completely.

It’s as you were in midfield and in the half-backs with Joe Tomane and Rory O’Loughlin at 12 and 13, while Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park will again look to pull the strings.

Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent continue in the front row, with one change in the second row as Fardy comes in to skipper Leinster alongside Devin Toner, with Ross Molony dropping to the bench.

The back row also has one change with Josh Murphy starting this week at blindside flanker, with Will Connors at openside and Caelan Doris again at number eight.

On the bench, Trinity scrum-half Rowan Osborne — who was called in to train with Leinster during pre-season — is in line for his senior debut for the province. The former Clongowes Wood man impressed during a first-half cameo against Coventry in August.

Michael Milne and Harry Byrne are also set for their first appearances at the RDS having won their debut caps off the bench in round one.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Joe Tomane

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Josh Murphy

7. Will Connors

8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Ross Molony

20. Max Deegan

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Harry Byrne

23. Conor O’Brien.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!